Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 2.
Nov. 24
12:28 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said they are experiencing extreme stomach pain and believes it was their appendix.
1:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1 S. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone has been trying to make an opening in the fence.
2:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a male in a van is acting suspicious.
7:21 p.m. Shoplifter reported on State Street.
Nov. 25
5:33 p.m. Welfare check requested on Veteran memorial Drive. Reporting party said there was a kid at the park alone.
10:56 p.m. Animals reported on 4000 E. Reporting party said they came upon some cows running down the road south of the canal.
Nov. 26
6:40 a.m. Vehicle fire reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said their truck started on fire in the driveway and is still smoldering.
9:03 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said someone hit their truck and is now denying it.
1:17 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party fell on their face in parking lot.
3:43 p.m. Phone harassment reported on 1st W. Reporting party said they are receiving texts from their ex again.
Nov. 27
9:38 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a male is having a hard time breathing.
9:14 p.m. Gas leak reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a propane truck is making a loud noise and might be leaking.
11:42 p.m. Parking violation reported in Highway 20. Reporting party said there was an empty car parked on east side of overpass that was covered in snow.
Nov. 28
2:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said their baby is struggling to breathe and is wheezing.
8:20 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Involved three vehicles with no reported injuries.
11:28 a.m. Drug information reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said someone in the complex is smoking marijuana.
Nov. 29
12:39 a.m. Keeping the peace requested on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party said they would like to pick up their cats.
11:27 a.m. Bus violation reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a driver saw the sign and ran it anyways.
1:11 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said they hit a stop light.
5:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Short Street. Reporting party said there was a car driving back and forth.
Nov. 30
12:16 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on Fremont Avenue. Reporting party said they received a call from someone stating they were their grandson and needed money.
8:24 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said their left leg collapsed out from underneath them.
9:27 p.m. Physical disturbance reported on Main Street.
Dec. 2
2:35 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a man is heading towards Yellowstone on foot.
11:59 a.m. Traffic accident reported on highway 20. Reporting party slid off the road causing airbags to deploy.
2:26 p.m. Shoplifter reported on State Street.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan 3.
Dec. 28
9:05 a.m. Parking complaint reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a vehicle is parked in the Kelly Canyon driveway.
10:11 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a pet carrier in the road.
12:46 p.m. Welfare check requested at Mike Walker Boat Dock in Menan. Reporting party said there was a car parked there for over a week.
8:10 p.m. Animals reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said black cows were south of 400 N.
Dec. 29
9:33 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was person jogging down the highway with their dog not on a leash.
2:36 p.m. Animal reported in the Roberts area. Reporting party said an eagle had been electrocuted but was still alive.
4:08 p.m. Animal reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a horse loose near the church.
5:16 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 3400 E. in Rigby. No injuries reported
Dec. 30
2:24 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 480 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said their chest feels tight.
11:03 a.m. Medical emergency reported 3435 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said their blood sugar won’t read and wants an IV started.
4:22 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 180 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle slid and took out one of their trees.
9:43 p.m. Traffic accident reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said a vehicle hit a telephone pole.
Dec. 31
3:42 a.m. Fire reported on Meadow Creek Road in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a fire on a power pole at Ririe Dam.
4:52 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2853 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 50-year-old female fell out of bed.
12:30 p.m. Burglary reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a new washer and dryer was stolen from their storage unit.
9:55 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4228 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 45-year-old male had an alcohol induced seizure.
Jan. 1
12:19 a.m. Animal reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a horse was on the roadway.
2:02 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3927 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle is driving in the wrong lane and pulling up to mailboxes.
3:17 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 3500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party slid into a telephone pole. No injuries reported.
6:18 p.m. Wanted subject reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a wanted female is at their residence but wasn’t causing any trouble.
Jan. 2
7:18 a.m. Traffic hazard reported in Interstate 15 near Hamer. Reporting party said a semi was parked in the right lane.
11:23 a.m. Welfare check requested on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party hasn’t been able to contact brother for about a week.
1:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a male is sitting next to a parked vehicle and pulling license plates off.
5:36 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4115 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle almost ran several people off the road.
Jan. 3
12:34 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 73 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a possible male subject had alcohol poisoning.
1:45 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said 86-year-old male is not eating.
7:43 p.m. Disturbance reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said stepfather was pulling sister’s hair.
11:39 p.m. Keeping the peace requested on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a male is parked behind garage door and is unable to get out of the garage.