Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.
Feb. 1
11:01 a.m. This was a call for a public service for a funeral escort. Wanted an escort through a light and will be going to Annis.
8:05 p.m. Call for a welfare check. 16-year-old son came home and was suicidal.
10:37 p.m. Report of a running vehicle at N. State Street with a young child inside.
Feb. 2
5:28 p.m. Traffic complaint of a grey Chevy driving all over the road.
6:42 p.m. Two-year-old male not responding, shaking at Tall Ave. Did have a fever earlier today and stated temperature of 104 degrees. Transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
9:50 p.m. Chest pains reported in left side with some shortness of breath since 11:00 a.m. in 35-year-old male at Caribou St. Transported to ERIMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
Feb. 3
10:18 a.m A manager called to report finding a wallet over the weekend at S State Street. The wallet did have a Social Security Card.
12:07 p.m. The reporting party called to report he lost his wallet at Good 2 Go, S State Street. Reporting party stated the wallet has his drivers license, two credit cards, two debit cards. Later called back and stated he found his wallet.
Feb. 4
7:17 a.m. Call in for a traffic complaint. Report of a semi with sparks coming out from under it at Hwy. 20 in Rigby.
5:17 p.m. Animal call at 1 N Rigby. The owner of the pets was sent to a live in a care facility and had to leave his pets behind. The reporting party has been feeding the pets that have been left outside to fend for themselves so they don’t starve.
Feb. 5
5:43 a.m. Disturbance of the Peace report at 3 W Rigby. Someone was working next to the reporting party’s residence with some kind of machinery. Party stated this happens all the time and is an ongoing issue. Reporting party was very upset.
1:10 p.m. A worker in a taco bus had their phone taken at Farnsworth Way. They tried calling the phone and a male answered but hung up on them.
Feb. 6
1:04 a.m. Call for a welfare check at Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party stated co-worked seemed off and tried to contact the family. Was last seen around 11:30 p.m. wearing a uniform, black jacket and has short brown hair.
1:04 p.m. Traffic hazard reported at S State Street of a vehicle stuck in the middle of the road, causing a blockage.
Feb. 7
7:53 a.m. Report of a fallen male at Motel 6 on Farnsworth Way. Possible broken arm and can’t move legs.
12:15 p.m. A four-year-old male was running down the road alone at 3 W Rigby towards Caribou wearing a green coat and has blonde hair.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.
Jan. 31
10:19 a.m. Call to report a traffic hazard. Three wrecks took place since last night and would like the area sanded.
2:14 p.m. Missing animal report. A horse, part Quarter and part Hackney, being boarded at Mountain River Ranch got out last night and the reporting party was not informed until today.
6:40 p.m. Vehicle vs. Deer. Airbags deployed but no injuries reported.
Feb. 1
11:30 a.m. Report of a vicious animal. Neighbor to the west had a Malamute that killed his dog yesterday. Reporting party had a small terrier and would like contact.
1:31 p.m. An injured red-tailed hawk was reported at the south of the road near N Yellowstone in Rigby. Fish and Game was advised.
Feb. 2
7:08 p.m. An very intoxicated sounding man had been drinking and was driving home when his vehicle ran out of gas. Reporting party would like to “turn himself in because no one else would help him.”
7:46 p.m. The reporting party was supposed to pick up three children at 6:00 p.m. Says “he” was not there and won’t answer his phone. Reporting party wants to know what to do.
Feb. 3
7:04 a.m. Three stuck cars stuck on reporting party’s road at E 625 N in Roberts.
11:20 a.m. A male juvenile with tobacco at N 4000 E in Rigby.
6:03 p.m. Reporting party says she has several patients that have told her a female in the Ririe area is selling meth. No known address.
Feb. 4
7:29 a.m. Report of a traffic hazard at E 650 N in Menan. A pot hole in front of the reporting party’s home has caused concerns of an accident.
11:10 a.m. Medical fall report in Menan. A 75-year-old male was on the floor and needed help getting up. No injuries reported.
Feb. 5
1:16 a.m. Residential fire at E 665 N in Menan. The reporting party stated they were looking out the window and can see flames; very large and bigger than a bonfire.
11:50 a.m. A dog keeps coming onto a property at E Menan Lorenzo Hwy. and has been killing cats.
5:32 p.m. An ex-husband stated he was en route from Idaho Falls to beat up husband. Located in Rigby. Female stated she would like someone to go out.
Feb. 6
11:33 a.m. A vehicle was pointed in the wrong direction in the road. A little silver four door. When the reporting party stopped, a male started swearing at them. Located at N 4100 E in Rigby.
4:21 p.m. Located in Menan, wife, a 49-year-old, is sick and hasn’t eaten in three days. She’s incoherent, breathing, but not making sense. Transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
7:34 p.m. A tractor with a plow hit a power line, causing a power surge. The pole is leaning over and the tractor left the scene.
Feb. 7
11:32 a.m. Call located in Rigby. One of the reporting party’s grandchildren was put on the wrong bus and the foster parent/grandparents took the child home. Their ex-son-in-law became confrontational and has bade threats over text and believes he may be on something. He’s threatening harm if CPS is contacted.
8:51 p.m. Reporting party is a manager at Market Lake Apartments in Roberts. A juvenile is going into peoples’ apartments through rafters/access point for maintenance.