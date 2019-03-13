Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 23.
Nov. 16
2:07 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a coworker swallowed too many pills.
5:20 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Ramona Avenue. Reporting party said she received a call from an elderly relative who sounded disoriented.
Nov. 17
8:40 a.m. Dog reported on Main Street. Reporting party said there was a dog with no collar waiting to come in their house.
2:12 p.m. Juvenile reported on 1st S. Reporting party said their brother has been driving a car without permission, license or insurance.
6:38 p.m. Extra patrol requested on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said someone banged on their window and that they are in their back bedroom.
Nov. 19
12:53 a.m. Lost animal reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said their dog was lost but is microchipped and has a tag.
2:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said someone took pictures of their house.
3 p.m. Extra patrol requested on Clark Street. Would like patrol night and day through the weekend.
4:43 p.m. Lost animal reported in Veteran Memorial Drive. Reporting party said a mini bull possibly got out of the Rodeo Grounds.
Nov. 20
9:27 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Summer Street. Reporting party said two vehicles were racing and one went into the neighbor’s yard.
Nov. 21
11:48 a.m. Juveniles reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said two juveniles were riding a four-wheeler down the street and getting close to vehicles without helmets.
2:05 p.m. Fire reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said there was a large plastic garbage can on fire next to a residence.
8:20 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Involved a Chevy Silverado and Hyundai Elantra.
10:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said there is a skunk smell coming from under their apartment.
Nov. 23
8:34 a.m. Cattle reported on 3800 E. Reporting party said six cows were on the roadway.
3:13 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 400 N. Involved a Chevy Sedan and a black truck with one person transported.
7:23 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a vehicle was driving with lights off.
9:26 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 4000 E. Reporting party said there was a vehicle parked across from their house.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.
Dec. 21
1:34 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 465 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a male was having difficulties breathing.
7:11 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a blue garbage can close to the roadway.
10:06 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 800 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a vehicle on their property and hunting without permission.
2:39 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was manure all over the roadway.
Dec. 22
4:38 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3786 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their wife is dizzy and is sweating.
10:37 a.m. Dog reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said neighbors were shooting bottle rockets at their dog.
11:16 a.m. Traffic complaint reported in 200 N. In Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle pulled out in front of them.
4:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said someone is laying on the ice at Rigby Lake.
9:18 p.m. Property damage reported on 172 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their husband’s truck has been scratched up.
Dec. 23
1:58 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a large male was walking in a yellow coat and was worried about vandalism.
1 p.m. Shots fired on 800 N. in Menan. Reporting party said their neighbor was shooting towards their house.
12:17 p.m. Fire reported on 4300 E. Reporting party said they were smelling smoke throughout the building.
5:41 p.m. Traffic accident reported ion 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said they hit a deer but reported no injuries.
Dec. 24
6:00 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said the snow plow can’t get through due to a vehicle.
4:34 p.m. Traffic accident reported ion 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said slid off the road.
5:14 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 near Roberts. Reporting party said they slid off the road into the median.
6:39 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a vehicle swerving back and forth.
Dec. 25
1:30 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they were pregnant and fell and hit her head and blacked out.
4:03 p.m. Animal reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said one of the neighbor’s horses was tangled in a fence.
4:10 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 550 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their father fell and is bleeding.
9:18 p.m. Cattle reported on 3500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said cows were in the roadway.
Dec. 26
4:43 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a dog in a cage on the roadway.
3:52 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20 in Ribgy. Reporting party said there was an aggressive driver.
7:21 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a box fell on an employee.
10:26 p.m. Possible gas leak reported on 3833 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they could smell gas in their house.
Dec. 27
12:27 a.m. Fireworks complaint reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party complained about fireworks from the area of the church.
11:29 a.m. Traffic complaint reported in Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there were bags blowing out of the back of a truck.
12:11 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an 89-year-old female has a bleeding nose and it won’t stop.
4:17 p.m. Property damage reported on 3877 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their neighbor’s dog is trying to break down the fence.