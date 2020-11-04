Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.
Aug. 1
1:12 a.m. Report of large group fist fighting at South State Street. Ten people, unknown weapons. They have been at the bar and are in the True Value parking lot across from Dolly’s.
11:26 a.m. The neighbors leave their dogs outside and they bark almost all day long. Reported along Boulder Street.
10:09 p.m. A male black Lab with a camo collar and no tags has shown up at a campsite/Squealers. He’s very well trained and very friendly. He’s been there all day.
Aug. 2
12:08 a.m. Report of suspicious persons at Farnworth Way. The reporting party is at the D & L and there are two males in the parking lot. The reporting party is wanting to go inside to get her laundry but the males are making her uneasy.
1:47 p.m. Traffic hazard at 322 Highway 20 in Rigby. There are metal polls in the left lane and vehicles are swerving.
Aug. 3
3:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported. A male in a black mask, sunglasses, a hat, black shirt, black pants and black shoes followed the reporting party from Dove Ave. to Broulim’s. The male was also following the reporting party down the isles. The reporting party has family picking her up.
4:31 p.m. Phone 911 hang up. Plotting at a location along Annis Highway. Possible said “someone is trying to kill me.” On a call back, it was a young child and hung up again. Additional calls were made back and the phone was shutoff.
Aug. 4
3:28 a.m. The reporting party can hear a baby crying outside her residence. It’s been going on for a few hours.
4:12 p.m. Construction along N 1 W and West Fremont near the Dollar Tree hit a gas line. They can’t hear or smell it. intermountain Gas was advised. Intermountain Gas advised this was an abandoned line that was hit.
Aug. 5
12:34 p.m. Civil dispute. The reporting party stated that their ex-husband has the kids for the summer and has not allowed the reporting party to speak to them. Husband blocked the reporting party from phones and told her that she is no longer the custodial parent which is not correct. They believe he is trying to kidnap them.
7:37 p.m. Information report that a large tree fell over north of the picnic tables at Rigby City Park (Central).
11:07 p.m. There are dogs that have been barking for a couple of hours in an apartment next to the museum. No one is at home and this is an ongoing problem. The reporting party does not want contact.
Aug. 6.
9:11 a.m. Traffic hazard reported at W 2nd S. A tree has fallen on some lines and it’s covering the road in the armory between 1W and 2W.
4:33 p.m. A 13-yearl-old female started a fire in the house in the trash can. The reporting party was able to get it out. They were trying to burn their house down.
Aug. 7
1:04 a.m. Disturbance of the peace at Marian Street. There’s people partying in the backyard. Call resulted in a verbal warning.
9:11 p.m. Public service for unlocking a vehicle. A Domino driver locked the key in the car. Call was ultimately cancelled.
11:04 p.m. Suspicious person reported at W 1 N. There’s a man sitting on the front lawn smoking. He has a backpack, t-shirt, shorts and facial hair. The call resulted in an arrest.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.
Aug. 1.
11:54 a.m. Two vehicles reported in an accident. One vehicle is in a ditch and the other one is in a barricade. The airbags are deployed, but no transports. Located at E 500 N and N 6300 E in Lewisville.
4:46 p.m. Animal report at 50 N and 3600 E in Rigby. Goats are running around in the roadway.
Aug. 2.
12:19 a.m. Report that a 34-year-old male is at the emergency room at Madison memorial with an eye injury. States that he was jumped outside at the Ririe Bar at 265 Main Street.
9:41 a.m. The reporting party’s neighbor’s dog keeps getting loose. The reporting party is worried that it will kill their livestock, as the dog has killed other neighbors’ animals in the past.
8:39 p.m. Report of a couple cows in the reporting party’s backyard. They have unknown ear tags and are black and white and larger in size. There is also a smaller black bull.
Aug. 3
5:43 a.m. Open container report. There’s a person in a small sedan, possibly a Honda, with the headlights on and they’re not responding to questions. They’re possibly passed out. Chance of open container with a controlled substance. Call resulted in arrest.
9:28 a.m. Call to report fraud. The reporting party purchased a saddle online for $75 online. The seller quit responding to calls. Another victim paid $600.
7:23 p.m. Injured eagle reported in a field 1/8th of a mile to the east of an intersection. Fish and Game was advised.
Aug. 4
12:13 a.m. A 53-year-old male was doing tricks on a bicycle and fell off. He is not intoxicated and is cooperating.
1:05 p.m. A male at the Giving Cupboard has repeatedly hit a vehicle in the parking lot. Call resulted in an arrest.
Aug. 5
4:44 p.m. Brush or field fire called in. It’s located across from the reporting party’s residence. It is unknown if this is a controlled burn in the field, but the fire was not called in if a controlled burn.
9:02 p.m. A 13-year-old male was playing at school and a car full of adults was threatening them. The kids are on foot, one in a red shirt and one has a shaved head.
Aug. 6
4:01 p.m. Report of a male outside on the ground along 2nd West in Ririe. Possibly hit his head. The male in the residence stated that he had been there for hours and was belligerent when the reporting party asked.
7:01 p.m. Three cows in the reporting party’s yard. At least one has an ear tag.
Aug. 7
6:54 a.m. Lost animal reported in Rigby. A palomino horse is missing and it’s okay to give out the reporting party’s phone number.
12:49 p.m. Flooding report in Menan. The canal is starting to get full. It hasn’t over flowed yet but it’s getting close.
6:47 p.m. Drug information report from Ririe. The reporting party found some drugs while up in Kelly Canyon picking huckleberries. There were some syringes and something in tin foil that was tied up in a bag and thrown in the bushes.