RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Sept. 1
3:30 p.m. A westbound car had enough time to stop when the bus driver turned on the lights while heading eastbound on West Main Street. The traffic violation was determined to be unfounded.
7:30 p.m. The Reporting Party was walking northbound on the crosswalk when a truck ran a red light and almost hit them on South State Street. They know who the driver is and would like to meet in front of the library.
9:10 p.m. An individual is walking along Highway 20 near exit 322 and wearing dark clothing. They could be considered a traffic hazard.
Sept. 2
12:22 p.m. There is a Husky mix running around, wearing a leash and no tags. The Reporting Party needed to get back to work so they hooked the dog to a hydrant on Marian Street. The reported circumstances were closed.
8:21 p.m. The Reporting Party is being tailgated on Highway 20 near exit 320 by a black semitruck with a red fender and Montana plates. It is hauling grain. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
10:28 p.m. The Reporting Party lost a wallet with personal information and the boss’s personal credit cards. They called back after the wallet and keys were found.
Sept. 3
8:17 a.m. Four cows are out and on the corner of Third West. Three are black and one is brown.
9:37 a.m. Someone hit a natural gas line on Tall Avenue. The reported incident was closed.
1:37 p.m. No contact was established with an 84-year-old female after a medical alarm was triggered. Her medical information is on the fridge at a residence on Fifth West. The reported circumstance was closed.
Sept. 4
4:27 p.m. A very large and heavy box is on the side of the road on North State Street. The Reporting Party noticed it last night and moved it to the side of the road. The box is still there.
4:49 p.m. A vehicle with 1J license plates is crossing the middle lane and going off the side of the road on Highway 20.
11:49 p.m. There is a male that needs to be removed from a property on East Main Street. The Reporting Party doesn’t recognize the individual and doesn’t know how he arrived. A verbal warning was given.
Sept. 5
1:47 p.m. A welfare check was requested for a son with his baby on Second West. There had been an altercation with his wife recently.
6:49 p.m. There are two dogs on the off ramp on exit 322 on Highway 20. One is aggressive and the other is super skinny. The Reporting Party is in a Chevrolet Equinox. The reported incident was closed.
9:50 p.m. Dogs have been in the neighborhood barking and jumping on the fence for the past hour. The owners are not at home, and this is an ongoing problem on the Washington Loop. The Reporting Party doesn’t know the owner’s name and doesn’t want to sign a citation.
Sept. 6
12:10 p.m. The Reporting Party saw lights in the alleyway behind the house on First South. The individuals took off after they turned on the house’s light. Three flashlights were found between the Family Dollar and Subway.
2:14 p.m. Juveniles on skateboards may have shoplifted on North State Street. One had a black shirt and the other had a grey shirt. Both were wearing black jeans and were Hispanic.
8:25 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on First North and Third West. Medical attention was needed.
Sept. 7
12:04 p.m. A Nissan Armada was damaged on the passenger side in the Meadowview Apartments parking lot on Farnsworth Way.
12:34 p.m. An escort was requested for a funeral at a church in Lewisville. They will be travelling to the Pioneer Cemetery and will call when they are ready to leave.
2:01 p.m. A male shot toward the neighbors on Second North. The Reporting Party heard three shots while another heard four.
Sept. 8
7:11 a.m. There is a female who is not awake in a silver Honda in front of Journey’s on Main Street. The Reporting Party requested a welfare check.
2:03 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white Chrysler and white Toyota Tacoma on First South. There are no injuries, air bags did not deploy, and no blockage occurred.
2:12 p.m. Construction workers are playing loud music on Boulder Street, and it is an ongoing issue. The Reporting Party called last week for the same problem. A verbal warning was given.
Sept. 9
12:00 p.m. Their mother-in-law locked the Reporting Party outside with a newborn on North Clark Street. They are planning on moving out tomorrow.
3:06 p.m. A blonde first grade boy is missing from Harwood Elementary and may be on foot.
7:50 p.m. A white car pulled out in front of the Reporting Party and almost caused a head on accident. The Reporting Party is a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza and it happened near Pick Me Up and U.S. Bank on South State Street.
Sept. 10
10:00 a.m. A tenant got into her face on 3900 East and wanted information about what her rights were.
12:16 p.m. There is a lady following the Reporting Party and is acting like she wants to hit their car on North State Street. The incident includes a black SUV Chevrolet, and another individual has a phone recording.
5:07 p.m. Someone bumped into her on North State Street. The hit and run involved a dark blue Chevrolet and a car carrier.
Sept. 11
12:30 a.m. The Reporting Party can hear a vehicle spinning donuts in the parking lot on Sundance Drive.
10:10 a.m. There is a large mirror in the front yard on Third West. The Reporting Party does not know where it came from.
8:28 p.m. A traffic accident occurred on the overpass between a white Dodge truck and black Honda Accord on Highway 20 near exit 322.
Sept. 12
4:13 a.m. There are neighbors yelling a block south of them on Caribou Street.
8:58 a.m. The landlord came to the Reporting Party’s residence to take pictures and is refusing to take their money. They have a rent to own contract for an apartment on 3900 East.
7:47 p.m. The renters recently moved out of a place on North State Street. The back door and windows were open. They are unsure if the home was broken into or left open on purpose. The door was locked when the renters left and was locked by the rental manager. The Reporting Party is out of state.
Sept. 13
9:35 a.m. An 88-year-old female is experiencing stroke symptoms on First South and was transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls ambulance.
10:19 a.m. A funeral procession is going to Rexburg and requested assistance from West Main Street to the overpass at 10:30 a.m.
5:25 p.m. Their 12-year-old son has not come home from Rigby Middle School. He is small for his age with dyed red hair that has been shaved on one side. He has one stud, one hoop and blue tennis shoes. He didn’t say he was going to a friend’s house and should have approximately a 20-minute walk.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Sept. 1
12:49 a.m. Tuck It Away Self-Storage has two units with visible smoke and flames. The fire was called in by several people.
4:23 a.m. A silver car is travelling southbound on Highway 20 near exit 322 without their lights on. Bonneville County was contacted since no units were on duty.
4:00 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was rear ended in the Rocknaks Hardware parking lot at 1500 North in Terreton. A Ford F150 and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala were involved in the accident.
Sept. 2
11:06 a.m. Their shop on 4080 East near Rigby has several holes in it which mayh ave been caused by a BB gun.
4:18 p.m. Drivers are speeding through the trailer court. A female driver was speeding near the bus barn and then parked behind the church. The Reporting Party does not need contact as he is “trying to keep the city safe.” The exact locations in Roberts are unknown.
5:55 p.m. The entry and exit alarm at the Country Storage was triggered on the North Yellowstone Highway near Lorenzo.
Sept. 3
12:33 a.m. Smoke and flames are coming from the basement of an old farmhouse on 3950 East near Rigby. All the occupants are out of the residence and a male has inhaled smoke.
5:00 a.m. The attic flared up into a big blaze on 3950 East near Rigby.
10:52 a.m. Someone has been using their card for over $20,000 on their business account. They did talk to the bank.
Sept. 4
11:56 a.m. Shots are being fired near the trailer houses on 300 North near Rigby. They are not shooting them in a safe manner and are not using shotguns.
1:19 p.m. The Reporting Party’s motorbike was given to an individual in Ririe by his ex-wife while he was away in Virginia. They have the title, and the Reporting Party still has the bill of sale.
1:24 p.m. There is a wildland fire on the south side of the river by the cliffs near McMurtrey Road and the Swan Valley Highway. The Reporting Party can see a light grey smoke but no flames west of Birch Creek Road on the river.
Sept. 5
2:40 p.m. The neighbors are burning trash again on 500 North near Labelle. The Reporting Party believes they have been cited once before. The garbage has a terrible smell. A verbal warning was given.
5:14 p.m. A camper rolled but the vehicle did not on Interstate 15 near mile marker 148. The northbound lanes are blocked. The Reporting Party is heading southbound and is unable to stop.
10:02 p.m. The Jefferson Hills Golf Course kitchen motion alarm was triggered on 500 North near Rigby.
Sept. 6
10:43 a.m. The Reporting Party found a handgun on the road south of 300 North between Rigby and Ririe. They are in a black Chevrolet Malibu and the incident was closed.
1:33 p.m. A motorcycle’s luggage is on fire, and it has spread to the grass on Highway 33 near Terreton.
7:07 p.m. A stop sign was knocked down on 1500 North between Rigby and Ririe. The Reporting Party wired the sign onto a telephone pole.
Sept. 7
6:37 a.m. There is a dark colored Mustang with its front end in a tree and the front wheels on the pavement by the Mickelson’s place in the southbound lane on 2850 East near Roberts.
2:23 p.m. While the Reporting Party was gone, someone slashed four tires, spun cookies and stole a toolbox on 100 North near Rigby. This is an ongoing issue.
10:49 p.m. The McMurtrey Road and Swan Valley Highway Fire has rekindled. The Ririe, Rigby and Menan departments were dispatched along with two brush trucks and one tender truck.
Sept. 8
1:04 a.m. An individual in a silver sedan is looking through other cars on Highway 48 near 4228 East and may be heading toward Blackstone Estates near Rigby.
12:28 p.m. The Reporting Party’s brother is parking his four-wheeler in front of the camper on 300 North between Rigby and Ririe. They cannot get to the trailer, and it is an ongoing issue.
5:21 p.m. An empty residence on 600 North between Rigby and Lorenzo is being remodeled. The door appears to be broken into and the windows are unlocked.
Sept. 9
7:01 a.m. A house on 4200 East near Rigby was broken into. The bedroom window screen is off, and the guitar was stolen.
3:32 p.m. Tires were illegally dumped on 3300 East near Grant and he also found a cell phone. He is working in the field and has a silver pickup truck parked there.
4:58 p.m. His son has a gunshot wound in his thigh. He was wounded on purpose and the suspect is gone. He was transported by ambulance to EIRMC. The incident on 100 North near Rigby resulted in an arrest.
Sept. 10
8:02 a.m. A brown Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver Hyundai Elantra were involved in a traffic accident under the bridge on County Line Road. There were no injuries and no airbags were deployed.
4:36 p.m. There is a blue and black Chevrolet tailgating the Reporting Party that nearly ran into them on Highway20 near exit 325.
9:44 p.m. An individual fell asleep while driving on East County Line Road near 3700 East. The airbags did deploy, and no one was injured. Rocky Mountain Power was advised, and Radford Auto & Towing services were needed.
Sept. 11
2:27 a.m. A drunken individual is in a vehicle under the overpass on County Line Road near 3800 East. The Reporting Party is worried that he will drink and drive.
10:18 a.m. Some kids pulled a horse into the Burgess canal at 3400 East in Grant. They are lying on the bridge while holding the lead. The reported incident was closed.
7:04 p.m. The Reporting Party has vehicle at a house on 3300 East near Menan and four cat converters were stolen. They do not need contact.
Sept. 12
11:04 a.m. The neighbor locked the Reporting Party out of the electrical irrigation pump on 300 North between Rigby and Ririe. This is an ongoing issue and the incident resulted in an arrest.
12:23 p.m. The Reporting Party wants to water his garden on 3565 East in Menan. They want the neighbor to be charged if they block the water or cause any issues. This is an ongoing occurrence.
4:33 p.m. String cheese and other items are being stolen at night from other resident’s rooms at 300 North near Rigby. The identity of the suspect is known.
Sept. 13
4:42 a.m. Extinguishers were used on a smoldering fire of potato dust on the roof of Idahoan Foods on 3500 East near Lewisville.
11:12 a.m. There are juveniles partying and smoking in an abandoned property that is overgrown with weeds on First East in Ririe. The Reporting Party was told by the mayor to make an incident report.
3:47 p.m. The Reporting Party’s daughter is being bullied and harassed at school on East Rigby High Lane.