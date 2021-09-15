RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Mar. 26 to April 2.
Mar. 27
5:59 a.m. A business alarm was triggered on South State Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
10:21 a.m. There was an unattended toddler on Caribou Street. The parents were located and reunited.
10:44 a.m. A break-in occurred on 4200 East where tools were stolen. The Reporting Party can see a white vehicle outside of the house right now. The vehicle was towed to city hall.
Mar. 28
12:16 a.m. The Reporting Party can hear someone outside in her yard and it sounds like someone is throwing items at her vehicle on Marian Street. There were four juveniles near her house earlier and they could be from the same group.
7:31 p.m. The driver of 2007 silver Honda on Caribou Street appears to be drunk and is heading to Rigby. There are two girls inside the car.
9:09 p.m. Four black cows with green tags are loose on Idaho Avenue and North State Street. The reported incident was closed
Mar. 29
10:50 a.m. A report was requested for a traffic accident that occurred between a blue Honda Accord and a white Subaru Legacy on South State Street.
1:04 p.m. The Reporting Party called in an ongoing parking complaint for a silver Mercedes SUV. The owner lives in an upstairs apartment on East Main Street and is parking on the street longer than the allotted time.
10:26 p.m. There is fire billowing from a balcony on Third West. A written warning was given.
Mar. 30
2:40 p.m. The Reporting Party and owner is calling in a controlled burn of weeds at the old Squealers Run Park on Rigby Lake Drive.
6:09 p.m. An accident involving two cars on 4000 East did not cause a blockage on the road and the air bags did deploy. All of those involved are out walking.
8:47 p.m. Fraud was reported when mortgage notice was found on a door on Dove Avenue. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 31
10:16 a.m. During a traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from a vehicle on Highway 20 near mile marker 321. The reported incident was closed.
11:07 a.m. A public service was provided by unlocking a 1995 Tahoe with the keys inside on South State Street.
4:41 p.m. The Reporting Party walked in reference to a lost Brindle Boxer with a black collar with tags and not chipped. The dog was last seen the previous night. They called back at 10:49 p.m. to report the dog had returned home.
Apr. 01
10:27 a.m. A public service vin inspection was requested for a Fifth Wheeler. The Reporting Party on Rigby Lake Drive would like a call before coming.
1:09 p.m. The Reporting Party had a DVD player with a Bluetooth speaker stolen on Caribou Street.
6:57 p.m. A black Ford F-450 was involved in a hit and run in front of the Fresh Food entrance of Broulim’s on North State Street.
Apr. 02
9:10 a.m. Two mules are in the skatepark and have damaged the fence in the South Park by the Rodeo Grounds.
11:18 a.m. An extra patrol was requested on Idaho Avenue to prevent individuals from breaking in after being evicted.
6:02 p.m. Cars are in the church parking lot on Sundance Drive and going into the field behind the building. There is a white Camry there now and an extra patrol was requested. The reported incident was closed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Mar. 26 to April 2.
Mar. 27
2:39 p.m. A trailer detached from a pick-up truck and hit a power pole on 650 North near Menan.
6:24 p.m. Property was damaged at the Mustang Event Center in Roberts including broken bricks. Equipment and dumpsters were also moved
8:53 p.m. A small grey sports car, a dark 4-door SUV and a possible Subaru Outback are racing on Highway 20 at Exit 318. They look to be going over a hundred miles per hour.
Mar. 28
1:33 a.m. There is a broken-down car in front of a house at 3400 East near Lewisville and multiple vehicles revving their engines. The reported incident was closed.
2:19 p.m. A vehicle robbery is in progress at Ikes in Dubois.
9:35 p.m. The Reporting Party’s nephew is coming after her with a sword on 300 North near Rigby. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.
Mar. 29
3:41 p.m. There is a black Ford on fire in front of Streamline Services at 300 North. A person jumped out of the vehicle and there are currently no active flames. The reported incident was closed.
4:58 p.m. The Reporting Party stopped at the Teton Truck Stop at 627 North in Roberts and is worried that she now owes $40 dollars' worth of gas when she had only 38 cents.
10:50 p.m. There is a fuel truck stuck on the train tracks and someone is coming to pull off the vehicle off on North Bassett Road.
Mar. 30
5:20 p.m. Some kids toilet papered a house on 100 North near Rigby and now it is all over the neighborhood. The Reporting Party wants to know what can be done. The incident was closed.
8:28 p.m. There is a cow on the roadway on the Menan Lorenzo Highway by the little butte. The Reporting Party wants to remain anonymous and the incident was closed.
9:36 p.m. A wallet was lost and was possibly last seen at the Maverick. It has lots of money in it.
Mar. 31
8:34 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that there is a very deep pothole and is a traffic hazard on 4200 East County Line Road between Highway 20 and Ririe. Traffic is having to go into the other lane to avoid it. The reported incident was closed.
4:00 p.m. An overhead garage door residential alarm was triggered on 2850 East near Roberts. There was no response from the homeowner.
8:51 p.m. An intoxicated guy is hitchhiking on the south bound side of North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby. He is in a dark jacket and the reported incident was closed.
Apr. 01
11:27 a.m. Several elk are getting ready to cross Interstate 15 and the Reporting Party is approximately at mile marker 153.5.
4:54 p.m. There is fighting near a white pickup truck and black Pontiac on 680 North in Roberts. One individual may have a knife and there is a male bleeding from his hand.
5:15 p.m. A FedEx truck and a semi-truck were involved in hit and run near the Mint Bar in Roberts on 2880 East. The Reporting Party is going to try and stop the semi-truck.
Apr. 02
9:59 a.m. There is a garage on fire and everyone is out of the building on 600 North. The reported incident was closed.
3:35 p.m. The Reporting Party’s property was damaged on Second West in Ririe. They could have possibly been looking for a key and damaged some fixtures and the screen door. The individual could possibly be a family member. The reported incident was closed.
10:41 p.m. There is a vehicle off the road on the side of the mountain on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway between Mean and Lorenzo.