Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.
Aug. 8
3:39 a.m. Report of juvenile drinking alcohol and pointing a possible weapon with laser sight at people on 1st South.
5:44 a.m. Report of Black Angus cows out of the pasture. One has been hit and killed in the middle of the road by a Toyota Sequoia on 300 North at 5:04 a.m.
4:56 p.m. Longboard found in South Park by rodeo grounds.
Aug. 9
12:29 a.m. A red Chevy pickup was swerving and ran into the barrier on Hwy 20. Reporting party was in a blue and gold Chevy pickup. Injuries are unknown.
12:38 a.m. A vehicle hit a dumpster on Clark St and attempted to drive away. Call resulted in an arrest.
11:23 p.m. Disturbance of the peace on 1st North. 32-year-old son was being belligerent and will not leave. Subject was in the front yard with daughter. Reporting party was on the porch on 1st North.
Aug. 10
12:32 a.m. Verbal warning given to juveniles while being noisy on Ramona Avenue.
11:40 a.m. Female found passed out at the Jefferson County Fair Grandstand. No transport needed.
11:04 p.m. Reporting party has lost a male black Schnauzer with a red collar at 4th North.
Aug. 11
11:02 a.m. An uninjured 74-year-old needed help getting up after a fall.
1:44 p.m. Brush or field fire caused from welding on the Yellowstone Highway. The closest house to the fire was 100 yards across the street and the next closest building was 300 yards.
4:32 p.m. Walked in to report fraud. Mother has opened credit cards under reporting party’s name.
Aug. 12
10:04 a.m. Assisted with a traffic hazard on Highway 48 with bricks in the lane of travel.
11:16 a.m. Reporting party has two missing black Labradoodles. One with a black collar and the other with a multi-color. Reported kids are opening the gate and letting the dogs out on 3rd North.
10:08 p.m. Report of a suspicious white van with no markings has been driving up to the new section of the Harwood Elementary. Three other vehicles came and were talking to the owner of the white van which included a red truck, a gold sedan, and an unknown brand of vehicle. All vehicles last seen heading down 3rd one hour ago.
Aug. 13
8:04 a.m. Report of a theft at a store on State Street. Female came into the store. She took and drank the alcohol in the restroom. Call resulted in an arrest after she left the store.
3:19 p.m. Call to report fraud at Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party was selling vehicle online when he received a check for $2000 more than the asking. The individual wanted to meet at 5:30 p.m. to pick up the vehicle for the buyer and to be given the extra $2000.
5:57 p.m. Drug information report on Farnsworth Way. Male flagged down Jefferson Unit 9 to report neighbor smoking marijuana at the hotel.
Aug. 14
9:34 a.m. Dog constantly barking on Boulder Street. Sounds like a small dog and reporting party doesn’t need to be contacted. Verbal warning given.
10:11 p.m. Extra patrol requested on 1st North. Reporting party wants officers to know he’s taking his dog for a walk and there is an ongoing problem with thefts on his properties.
10:58 p.m. Purple and green 4-person float inflatable tube lost from truck between Rigby exits on Highway 20 or possibly lost somewhere in the east side of Rigby.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Aug. 8 to Aug 14.
Aug. 8
3:10 p.m. Chest injury sustained. 29-year-old male wrecked his mountain bike in the jump park. Rendezvous with patient at the ski patrol building on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Transported by ambulance to Idaho Falls.
6:24 p.m. Theft reported. 10 siphon tubes stolen from reporting party’s residence in Lewisville. Called back stating they were not stolen after all. The neighbor had them.
9:03 p.m. Black Lab mix reported trying to cross I-15 at mile marker 153 near Hamer.
Aug. 9
10:04 a.m. Theft of generator, gas, and cans of oil stolen from reporting party’s property out in the desert near Hamer.
12:26 p.m. Theft of electronics and equipment worth over $4100 on 1300 East in Terreton.
3:48 p.m. Reporting party is missing two cats near 336 North Rigby. One is a black long hair with gold eyes with a striped collar and the other is a short hair with white feet and a purple collar.
Aug. 10
5:38 a.m. Extra patrol needed early this morning due to several vehicles in neighborhood being vandalized on 4083 East Rigby.
6:06 p.m. Reporting party says that they saw a cougar with 3 cubs while camping near Big Rock RV in Heise.
7:24 p.m. Reporting party near 200 N in Rigby has a small black pig that has been missing for two days.
Aug. 11
9:52 a.m. Reporting party found a wallet with a large amount of cash along the North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
12:01 p.m. Trespassing reported on 3900 East in Rigby. Neighbor is taking down the fence in the field behind the reporter’s residence.
7:05 p.m. Burglary reported in Ririe at reporting party’s residence. Camera footage showed the thief coming in through the doggie door at 1:00 a.m. that morning.
Aug. 12
10:01 a.m. Reporting party witnessed a truck hitting a building that also broke a power line on the Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. They are unsure if the driver was injured.
4:25 p.m. Someone fraudulently claiming to be a collection agency from Paypal stated he had an account and other information from the reporting party. The reporting party checked their current credit report and found nothing on it.
9:30 p.m. Requesting extra patrol; needed at the Annis Highway and 400 North in Rigby due to vehicles speeding in the area especially during 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Aug. 13
10:02 a.m. Reported theft. Two chainsaws stolen from construction trailer still in their orange cases at site on 200 N Rigby.
1:10 p.m. A maroon work truck with a side dump trailer lost a load of sewage and manure on Highway 48 near the high school stoplight.
4:54 p.m. Reporting party spotted a fishing pontoon in the middle of the river near 3202 East Idaho Falls with no one in or around it.
Aug. 14
2:35 p.m. Cat reported on top of a telephone pole and near the wire on 4000 East Rigby.
6:56 p.m. Reporting party is missing two dogs near 3200 East Lewisville. One is a male Husky named Bandit with a multicolored collar without tags and the other is a female white Husky with blue eyes named Abba without a collar. They got out approximately noon on this date. Reporting party states they are not vicious.
7:10 p.m. Neighbor’s two chickens are on the reporting party’s property on 154 North Rigby and the neighbor will not come get them. This is an ongoing problem.