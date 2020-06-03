Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 8 to Feb. 14.
Feb. 8
3:18 p.m. Call for utility services at Bonham Street. The internet cable is down and it could be caused by the neighbors driving through the alleyway.
4:53 p.m. A silver GMC SUV was locked and reporting party’s daughter was asleep in the back at W 3 N. This was a public service for a vehicle unlock.
Feb. 9
6:51 a.m. Report of a fall at Claremore Drive. Reporting party, a 65-year-old female, could not get up but did not sustain any injuries. Stated where a spare key was and that officers may need to break the screen door.
Feb. 10
9:52 a.m. Reporting party states that the last time her said his 4-wheeler was Saturday, Feb. 8. It is a blue Polaris with a gray plow on it. Reports that it was taken from a work site.
10:26 a.m. Disturbance of the peace at South State Street. A male is, not cooperating and will not leave property. He is causing a scene and will not leave.
Feb. 11
11:20 a.m. A fraudulent phone call was made for suspicious activity on a Social Security Number. The reporting party was at Zions Bank.
Feb. 12
12:20 a.m. Call in with drug information. Caller stated that drugs were being sold from a resident or apartment above one of the bars and that one of the individuals possibly may be on a felony probation. The address is unknown.
Feb. 13
1:09 p.m. Traffic complaint of two cars doing donuts in the church parking lot. One was an older Nissan that is a dark color and the other is a Sedan that is gold or gray. Reported at Foxhill Drive.
5:40 p.m. Report of phone harassment. Party has been receiving texts and asked for the person to stop texting. Was told they are going to come after her and has had to block several numbers.
Feb. 14
9:06 a.m. The reporting party said they were at Sudsy Car Wash near Family Dollar and was stuck inside. They were able to back out but there’s damage to the vehicle.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb. 8 to Feb. 14.
Feb. 8
11:54 a.m. Juveniles are lighting fires without any adults around. They are approximately one mile North of the blinking blinking light. Address listed at N 3400 E in Menan.
12:47 p.m. Report of a disturbance at N 2858 E in an apartment in Roberts. Unknown problem but there’s lot of yelling. Male has a gun.
Feb. 9
2:00 p.m. Reporting party stated that husband and 16-year-old son were in an altercation and now are separated and the juvenile is in his room. Located in Roberts.
5:55 p.m. Medical. 71-year-old female in Rigby dislocated hip. Transported by Idaho Falls ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
11:49 p.m. Reporting party’s wife hasn’t lived at the residence for two years. Came back tonight and told the reporting party he had to leave. RP left to avoid a disturbance and is now at the Maverick in Rigby.
Feb. 10
2:19 p.m. An older male that was driving went off the road in a maroon Subaru. The reporting party stated they wouldn’t be able to pull him out. Call located in Roberts.
7:16 p.m. Three lost puppies at E County Line Road. Rottweiler/Lab mixes that are ten months old, one has white paws and a white chest and the other two look like purebred Rottweilers.
Feb. 11
12:54 p.m. The door was left open at a residence in Rigby and a Great Dane/Black Lab mix has been missing since last night. No collar and no chip. Sadie looks more like a Dane and is friendly but skittish.
Feb. 12
9:22 a.m. Report of a traffic hazard in Hamer. Blocks of ice, approximately one foot thick, are on the roadway in both lanes of travel.
7:57 p.m. Vicious animal report in Rigby. The neighbor’s dogs are out. They’re very aggressive German Shepherds and have been out before and have killed other neighbor’s dog in the past.
Feb. 13
11:45 a.m. A dead peacock is in the road at N 4200 E in Rigby. It was a hit and run.
8:01 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Bassett Rd. in Roberts. Reporting party said her 13-year-old son was home alone and a vehicle went by the house and stopped. Some individuals got out of the vehicle and appeared to be looking for something in the bushes. Reporting party is on the way home.
Feb. 14
2:09 a.m. A train went through the area North of Hamer and ran into a herd of antelope.
3:06 p.m. In a walk-in report, the reporting party works at Idahoan Food and had a pair of headphones stolen from his locker. Reporting party has asked employer to look at video.