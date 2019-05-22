Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Dec. 20 to Dec. 27.
Dec. 20
11:02 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st N. Reporting party said they are not feeling well, were dizzy and home alone.
6:09 p.m. Drug information reported on 5th W. Reporting party said they found a baggie with a white substance in it.
11:22 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said their dad’s girlfriend took their dad’s vehicle.
Dec. 21
9:16 a.m. Welfare check requested on State Street. Reporting party said an employee has not been heard from or seen for three days.
3:04 p.m. Information reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog chewed up their daughter’s bike.
11:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said her husband was walking in alley way when another male hit him.
Dec. 22
5:07 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on State Street. Reporting party said there was a truck parked up on the sidewalk with no one in it.
7:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Boulder Street. Reporting party said a 43-year-old male was not breathing and had no pulse.
3:33 p.m. Disturbance reported on State Street. Reporting party said they were assaulted while at their mother in-law’s.
8:09 p.m. Animal reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said their neighbor’s dog had been barking all day.
Dec. 23
12:17 p.m. Fire reported on 4300 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were smelling smoke throughout the building.
9:16 p.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said their husband was extremely intoxicated and became violent.
Dec. 24
5:14 a.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said their husband is back and banging on the windows.
6:01 a.m. Residential alarm reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a burglar alarm was going off in the kitchen zone.
5:37 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their vehicle slid off the road.
Dec. 26
10:31 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a vehicle had been parked in front of their residence for almost a month.
11:04 a.m. Drug information reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said there were individuals selling drugs to teens and others.
2:21 p.m. Lost and found reported on State Street. Reporting party said they lost their cell phone.
Dec. 27
4:48 a.m. Vehicle theft reported on Short Street. Reporting party said their vehicle was missing and noted that it was unlocked and may have had keys in it.
5:53 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said they were having difficulties breathing and had low blood sugar.
6:34 p.m. Disturbing the peace reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a house was constantly blasting loud music.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Jan. 20 to Jan 26.
Jan. 20
12:06 a.m. Welfare check requested 3850 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said she has proof a male subject could or would commit suicide.
10:49 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2850 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 94-year-old mlae was experiencing chest pains.
4:28 p.m. Dog reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said the neighbor’s god had been continually barking.
9:32 p.m. Cattle reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said there were cows on the roadway.
Jan. 21
9:46 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Highway 26 in Idaho Falls. Reporting party said there was a rollover crash.
10:24 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Kelly Canyon Road. Reporting party said they almost slid into a ditch.
2:04 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 266 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their grandfather stated he was too weak to go to the doctor.
5:15 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a large black metal thing in the middle of passing lane.
Jan. 22
1:59 a.m. Disturbing the peace reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said two parties are possibly drunk and yelling at each other.
1:44 p.m. Lost and found reported on 3900 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they lost their wallet that contained their concealed license, driver license, medical cards and cash.
4:12 p.m. Dog reported on 3955 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they are having problems with the neighbor’s dog barking when they go on their patio or backyard.
9:39 p.m. Juvenile reported on 267 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 13-year-old male was out of control and violent.
Jan. 23
6:03 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 71-year-old male fell and can’t get off the floor.
3:16 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a full-sized latter in middle of road.
5:03 p.m. Juvenile reported on 3421 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a juvenile was carrying a pellet gun and shooting birds out of trees.
6:17 p.m. Animal reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was a large bull moose in the roadway.
Jan. 24
6:52 a.m. Animal reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was an injured animal in the eastbound lane.
11:29 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle was parked behind their haystack with two people sleeping in it.
12:36 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3905 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their husbands identity was possibly stolen.
6:27 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 300 N. Reporting party said they have high blood pressure and are confused.
Jan. 25
8:48 a.m. Dog reported on 250 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their neighbor’s dog continually roams the neighborhood.
12:12 p.m. Vandalism reported on 2800 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said their mailbox was vandalized.
1:36 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said a car has sat in front of their residence for three days.
11:04 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a white truck was spinning cookies.
Jan. 26
1:47 a.m. Disturbance reported on 490 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said their boyfriend hit them.
8:38 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a person was sleeping in the back.
4:03 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a male fell on the ski hill and had abdominal pain.
11:25 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they fell and hurt their shoulder and face.