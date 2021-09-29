RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 2 to 5.
Apr. 02
9:10 a.m. Two mules are in the skatepark and have damaged the fence in the South Park by the Rodeo Grounds.
11:18 a.m. An extra patrol was requested on Idaho Avenue to prevent individuals from breaking in after being evicted.
6:02 p.m. Cars are in the church parking lot on Sundance Drive and going into the field behind the building. There is a white Camry there now and an extra patrol was requested. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 03
5:53 p.m. The Reporting Party, who is the landlord, is requesting a welfare check for a resident in an apartment on Third West. A neighbor says the resident has been sick and the family has not heard from him in the last few days. His vehicle is still at the residence. The reported incident was closed.
8:00 p.m. The interior and entry/exit alarm were triggered at the Alley on South State Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
10:16 p.m. A business alarm was triggered at the Good 2 Go on South State Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Apr. 04
2:49 a.m. The Reporting Party’s father-in-law has fallen and needs assistance on Second West. No medical transport was needed.
12:34 p.m. A welfare check for the Reporting Party’s sister was requested on Stockham Boulevard. She has not heard from her in a week, not returned any calls and they have not seen any posts of hers on Facebook. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call.
6:08 p.m. A dog with the brown features of a Labrador Retriever in the body and white Siberian Husky features in the face is missing from Third West. The dog is chipped but not wearing a collar. It is okay to give out their information. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 05
6:07 a.m. There is a grey truck swerving in the south bound lane on Highway 20 near mile marker 321.
11:42 a.m. An older man will not stop coming to her house on First South. This is an ongoing issue and a written warning was given.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 2 to 5.
Apr. 02
9:59 a.m. There is a garage on fire and everyone is out of the building on 600 North. The reported incident was closed.
3:35 p.m. The Reporting Party’s property was damaged on Second West in Ririe. They could have possibly been looking for a key and damaged some fixtures and the screen door. The individual could possibly be a family member. The reported incident was closed.
10:41 p.m. There is a vehicle off the road on the side of the mountain on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway between Mean and Lorenzo.
Apr. 03
1:01 a.m. A party of juveniles are drinking alcohol in the Juniper trees on 220 North near Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
12:30 p.m. There is a lawn mower covered in flames in a yard on 485 North near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
3:45 p.m. Gas was stolen in Ririe by a driver of a black Chevrolet Cruise on West Ririe Highway and is now heading toward Idaho Falls. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 04
2:52 a.m. There is a driver of a blue four door car playing loud music and possibly drunk on 400 North near Roberts.
12:05 p.m. A fire truck caused property damage to the sprinkler system and drain field on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby. They were told a tree had to come down. The reported incident was closed.
1:46 p.m. A black GMC ran another vehicle off the road at the County Line Road exit 318 on Highway 20.
Apr. 05
8:25 a.m. There is a rollover in the northbound lane on Interstate 15 near mile marker 147 between Hamer and Sage Junction.
10:02 a.m. A suspicious man is walking over the river bridge in Osgood in the middle of the road on East County Line Road.
6:50 p.m. There are parents fighting at Dance Unlimited on 228 North near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 06
7:48 a.m. A blue vehicle slid off the road in the northbound lanes on Interstate 15 by mile marker 131. The Reporting Party does not know if anyone is inside.
11:55 a.m. There is a lifted white Chevrolet with 2F plates running other cars off the road on the southbound lanes on Highway 20 near mile marker 328 close to the Lorenzo exit.
11:00 p.m. The Fed Ex Ground Infared overhead door alarm was triggered on 4062 East near Lorenzo. The property contact will be in a white Dodge Durango and the reported incident was closed.
Apr. 07
12:16 p.m. There is a small blue car covered in sticky notes that just left the Ririe High School and is heading north on the West Ririe Highway. The papers are flying off the vehicle and are all over the roadway. A verbal warning was given for littering.
7:33 p.m. The neighbor, kitty corner to the Reporting Party, has been burning stuff all day that is producing a thick black smoke on 100 North between County Line Road and Rigby. They believe it is garbage and things that should not be burned. The reported incident was a controlled burn of yard debris and tree branches.
9:03 p.m. A person wearing dark clothing is hitchhiking on 4100 East near Rigby.
Apr. 08
8:09 a.m. The Reporting Party, on 3811 East near Rigby, last saw their Bersa Thunder 380 Pistol with black markings in their unlocked vehicle. Later, the firearm was found in another vehicle.
4:24 p.m. A car ran into the Reporting Party’s yard and hit the neighbor’s car. The airbags did not deploy and no injuries occurred. There is no blockage on 1500 North near Terreton.
8:39 p.m. Extra patrols were scheduled for the next two weeks after school on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway to watch for speeders in Menan.
Apr. 09
1:32 a.m. Someone has been sitting in a pickup truck for 40 minutes across the street in front of the Reporting Party’s house on East Smith Street in Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
3:01 a.m. A resident on 4064 East near Rigby has abrasions on his forehead. The Reporting Party did not see him fall. No medical transport was needed.
11:02 p.m. There are multiple pickup trucks with pallets heading toward the buttes north of the Snake River. The Reporting Party thinks they are possibly underage drinkers and wants to stay anonymous.