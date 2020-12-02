RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Aug. 26 to Sep 4.
AUG. 26
4:07 p.m. A VIN inspection was performed on North State Street behind Broulim’s on a blue Kenworth.
5:00 p.m. The windows on a camp trailer have been broken out on North State Street.
AUG. 27
11:28 a.m. A black and white female lab mix was found on North Yellowstone Highway. The dog was not wearing a collar and not chipped. The Reporting Party was given the incident number and the dog was taken to the Snake River Animal Shelter.
1:58 p.m. A green and black bicycle was found at the baseball diamond in the City Park and has been there for several days.
2:10 p.m. There has been a surfboard reported in the lane of travel on Highway 20 just past exit 320.
AUG. 28
2:04 a.m. A man on a bicycle has been knocking on the door on 3rd West.
11:03 a.m. There are vicious dogs running loose near 3rd West and the mail carrier had to spray them. A verbal warning was given.
11:33 a.m. Vehicles are speeding near the INL bus lot and not stopping at the stop sign on 5th West. The Reported Party has requested a speed trailer set up and extra patrols.
AUG. 29
3:24 p.m. The Reporting Party was cleaning out their house on Dove Avenue when they found a grenade that has been in the house for years and could possibly be live.
5:16 p.m. A Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 was stolen from the Reporting Party’s vehicle. The theft occurred during the game while parked in the back-parking lot on 3rd North.
11:39 p.m. There is a female trying to get into the cars on South State Street.
AUG. 30
11:27 a.m. A hay trailer is on fire in the road on 3500 East.
8:01 p.m. A nine and seven year-old are chasing cats and yelling at them across the street on 5th West. They are also putting the kittens in the garbage cans. The Reporting Party is on the corner.
8:32 p.m. There is a man upset that the store is closing on South State Street and the clerks are afraid to go outside.
AUG. 31
3:10 a.m. Two teens are acting suspicious at Motel 6. A female with short dark hair does not seem to be comfortable with the male trying to get a room. He is wearing a white shirt and carrying a trash bag. Reporting Party took them from Idaho Falls and brought them to Motel 6 on Farnsworth Way two to three minutes ago.
11:59 a.m. There is a trailer dumping sewage on the road and curb that is parked by the Les Schwab on East Short Street.
11:06 p.m. A black and white Border Collie Australian Shepherd mix was lost from 2nd West. The dog is not wearing a collar and answers to Boomer.
SEP. 1
7:50 a.m. There is a dog outside barking at the Reporting Party’s residence on Boulder Street. It could possibly be a Border Collie and is not wearing a collar.
5:11 p.m. Someone has pulled a gun on the friend of the Reporting Party’s dad in the alley behind the El Rancho on West Main Street. The Reporting Party is near the drive through.
5:28 p.m. A neutered black Lab male with a faded red collar was lost from North State Street. Reporting Party is unsure if the collar has tags. The dog answers to Rugar and has a limp due to his left shoulder. He is a friendly dog and may have gone with someone.
SEP. 2
10:19 a.m. A residential front door burglar alarm was triggered on 3rd West in Rigby. The alarm company was unable to contact the homeowner.
2:17 p.m. Two males were watching juveniles at the bus stop from a silver truck on 2nd South in Rigby. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
10:02 p.m. Someone was walking by the Reporting Party’s open window on the Annis Highway in Rigby.
SEP. 3
10:56 a.m. Assistance is needed at the stoplight on the corner of State and Main for a funeral going to the Annis Cemetery at approximately 11:45 a.m.
1:03 p.m. A Lincoln and Toyota collided on the northbound lane of Highway 20. There is road debris and an unknown number of injuries.
7:36 p.m. The Reporting Party’s thirteen-year-old stole their credit card and used it at Broulim’s and Maverick. She is currently home, and they would like her charged.
SEP. 4
7:13 a.m. Water is spraying out of a large pipe near the Fairgrounds and Memorial.
7:40 p.m. The Reporting Party’s family was charged by a Chihuahua accompanied by a lady while on their bikes near South Park.
8:25 p.m. A burglary was reported at the Fairgrounds and Grandstand. The commercial building’s door was also kicked open.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Aug. 26 to Sep. 4.
AUG. 26
10:40 a.m. A white, grey, and tan dump truck with a 1J license plate covered in mud sped up behind the Reporting Party and almost ran them off the road while heading to Roberts on Highway 48. They are in a grey Chevrolet.
3:26 p.m. Extra patrol requested for speeders going 35 miles per hour on 3700 East in Garfield.
4:36 p.m. Reporting Party is 150 yards east of a downed powerline on 400 North near Roberts. It has broken from the pole and is hanging 10-12 feet on the south side of the road.
AUG. 27
3:53 p.m. There is a mannequin in the back window of a white van with no plates on North Bassett Road close to Roberts.
4:44 p.m. Reported Party walked in to inform them he gave a picture of his driver’s license to a scammer.
7:04 p.m. Two German Shepherds and one Rottweiler are in the neighbor’s yard and this is an ongoing problem on Maple Lane in Ririe.
AUG. 28
4:55 p.m. A female dog with no collar and without a chip was found near 3100 East in the Menan area. She looks like a Husky or German Shepherd.
6:02 p.m. There has been a theft of concrete forms in the last 30 days on 3500 East in Lewisville.
9:07 p.m. An unknown party is shooting off fireworks by the church on East Menan Lorenzo Highway.
AUG. 29
6:58 a.m. An elk was shot off the highway on 800 East near Monteview. The vehicle and status of the hunting tags is unknown.
4:00 p.m. There is a truck on fire near a house on 143 North towards Heise. No one is inside the vehicle.
10:18 p.m. Juveniles are drinking at a huge party in the Heise area. The anonymous Reporting Party did not give the exact location or any vehicle descriptions.
AUG. 30
1:05 p.m. Kids are playing in the canal and laying on the part of the road that goes over the water on 2880 East in Roberts. The Reporting Party is worried that someone may not see them when coming around the corner. A verbal warning was given.
2:28 p.m. The Reporting Party needs help getting some handcuffs unlocked on 4200 East near Rigby.
6:40 p.m. Contraband has been found in the jail on Courthouse Way in Rigby.
AUtG. 31
5:21 a.m. There are black and white dairy cows in the road on 300 North between Rigby and Lewisville.
4:06 p.m. A battery charger for a lawn mower was taken from 3900 East in the Menan Lorenzo area. It was stolen and the window screen was torn out while the Reporting Party was gone. The charger was last seen between seven and eight p.m. yesterday but was told to call it in today.
6:08 p.m. The canal on Highway 48 in Lewisville is starting to overflow. A second caller reported that it was over both lanes.
SEP. 1
12:21 a.m. A family with a baby in a van or Mountaineer has a dead battery on Highway 33 in Roberts and needs assistance.
9:24 a.m. There is a bunch of kids going through the things of a deceased resident which includes an older beat up dark blue or black Honda on 4400 East between Rigby and Ririe.
1:45 p.m. Several Herford cows and calves are missing near the rest stop in the Ririe Area.
SEP. 2
4:32 p.m. There is a metal object in the southbound left lane of Highway 20 near exit 318.
6:03 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen on Market Street in Ririe. A blown transformer could be the cause and there are no structures threatened at this time.
6:38 p.m. The Reporting Party has put back five Black Angus yearling steers into a field on 4100 East near Rigby. The fence on the south side near an apple tree is bad and they will probably get out again.
SEP. 3
8:37 a.m. An abandoned maroon four door Toyota with 1J plates has been left on the North Yellowstone Highway in Lorenzo for a couple of days.
3:50 p.m. There is a wildland fire near the 8000 South 6000 East intersection northeast of Ririe.
4:40 p.m. A semi-truck lost a load of steel which caused a blockage on the northbound lane of Interstate 15 near the Roberts exit.
SEP. 4
9:41 a.m. A blue and grey Subaru Legacy was stolen out of Bingham County. The Reporting Party’s credit card was in the vehicle and was just used at Ike’s. Two guns were also in the vehicle.
12:51 p.m. A white male in a white T-shirt, black shorts, sandals and a baseball cap is peeking into residences and garages on 3900 East in Rigby.
10:45 p.m. There is at least two people with one tent living under the Twin Bridges and boat ramp near Ririe. Garbage is everywhere.