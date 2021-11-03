RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 13 to 16.
Apr. 13
12:17 a.m. The driver of a black Chevrolet SUV hit a dumpster and is now speeding in the parking lot in reverse at the Maverick.
8:36 a.m. There has been a brown and tan van with a generator on the back in the Broulim’s parking lot since Wednesday of last week. Kids have been in and out of it and there is vomit on the ground next to the old office building. A verbal warning was given.
6:13 p.m. There are nails in the roadway on South Clark Street and Main Street.
Apr. 14
4:22 p.m. The Reporting Party lost a trifold wallet with a fishing license, three bank cards and ID cards. He has called the bank and is unsure where he may have lost it.
5:24 p.m. A black Chevrolet Avalanche collided into a pole on South State Street. Top Notch Towing services were needed.
8:40 p.m. The Reporting Party accidently left a longboard at Sudsy Car Wash on Second South after removing it to clean their car. It was missing when they went back. They had witnessed a male in the area when they were cleaning their vehicle.
Apr. 15
7:59 a.m. There was a collision between a silver Nissan and a silver four-door vehicle near the Dollar Tree. None of the air bags deployed. The vehicles are blocking the road at the corner of Main Street and First West.
12:39 p.m. Public assistance is needed for a funeral starting in Idaho Falls and ending at Pioneer Cemetery.
1:58 p.m. The odor of Marijuana is coming from the neighbor’s residence on Third West. The reporting party has observed a lot of traffic in and out of the building during the day and night. They do not know the names of the residents and they would like to remain anonymous.
Apr. 16
12:09 p.m. A VIN inspection was performed on three motorcycles and a trailer on First West.
12:32 p.m. An escort was requested for the traffic lights on West Main Street to the Annis Cemetery. They will call back on the closing song.
8:11 p.m. Assistance was requested from another agency involving a huge tractor with a large load and without the vehicle’s lights turned on in the southbound lanes of Highway 20 at exit 320.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 13 to 16.
Apr. 13
11:28 a.m. There is garbage falling out of the top of the open garbage truck heading westbound on Highway 33 in the Terreton area. The reported incident was closed.
11:34 a.m. The Reporting Party’s soon to be ex-spouse has sold their Razor with a 2020 Artic Cat trailer without paying the loan and keeping the money instead. The items are in both of their names.
4:57 p.m. There is a male living in a trailer on 800 East near Mud Lake. The Reporting Party was told that the trailer is stolen property. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 14
4:55 p.m. The Reporting Party’s stepson had to chase the neighbor off the property at 100 North between Rigby and Ririe. A trespass warrant was issued.
6:15 p.m. A camper in the alley is blocking access to the apartments on Main Street in Ririe. The vehicle was found to have been abandoned.
10:05 p.m. There has been someone following and taking pictures of the Reporting Party’s vehicle for the last 10 minutes. Location was not included in the report.
Apr. 15
11:17 a.m. A laptop was found near an irrigation ditch on the Reporting Party’s property on 100 North near Grant.
11:48 a.m. At 4400 East between Rigby and Ririe, the Reporting Party’s Great Pyrenees got loose after breaking his chain and is now dragging part of the chain along with him. The dog was located at 12:32 p.m.
1:30 p.m. There is a male sitting in the driver’s side of a green-blue Chevrolet truck with a camper shell acting suspiciously while parked on the side of the road on 3200 East near Lewisville.
Apr. 16
12:52 p.m. A trespassing violation occurred where there are clearly marked signs at the end of the cul-de-sac on 200 North near Rigby.
4:25 p.m. Two males are checking the neighbors’ doors on 3950 East near Rigby. They are dressed in all black, wearing masks and trench coats. They have a silver Chevrolet SUV.
4:48 p.m. A dark colored Toyota 4Runner went behind the residence on 400 North near Rigby and the Reporting Party can no longer see the individual.
Apr. 17
1:56 p.m. A 24-year-old male crashed a mountain bike across from the Red Barn on 7N Ranch Road in Heise. He is now conscious, experiencing back pain and has a concussion. Air flight was cancelled, and he was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to EIRMC. The reported incident was closed.
8:32 p.m. There is a structure on fire on the East Ririe Highway. The Reporting Party is no longer at the scene and the incident was closed.
10:43 p.m. A “Square Body” Chevrolet truck that might have been made in the 1980’s is swerving past the left line on 100 North between Rigby and Garfield. The Reporting Party is no longer following the vehicle. A verbal warning was given.
Apr. 18
10:52 a.m. The Reporting Party found a bag of assorted drugs wrapped in a bandana in front of their residence on 4000 East near Rigby. They were not forthcoming with their name or address. The reported incident was closed.
4:16 p.m. An individual in a 1993 burgundy Mustang has been speeding through the neighborhood on Second West in Ririe. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call. A verbal warning was given.
6:50 p.m. A male broke everything in the house and is now chasing another through the field. There are also three kids in the house at 200 North near Rigby. The reported disturbance was closed.
Apr. 19
5:21 a.m. Embers from a tree that was burned last night were caught by the wind and started the fire back up again. There is a house nearby the fire on the corner of 200 East and 500 North near Lewisville. The reported incident was closed.
11:34 a.m. A safety inspection of a boat was requested on Stockham Boulevard in Rigby. They would like a call before the inspector comes.
6:52 p.m. There is a wildland fire north of the Fish and Game building on 3200 East near Menan. The fire may also be on the east side of Interstate 15. The BLM will remain on scene to watch the fire and it is expected to be visible throughout the night. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 20
10:08 a.m. There is a blue van parked on the side of the roadway on 650 North near Roberts. Its windows are broken out and several tires are missing. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
12:34 p.m. A building at AAA Septic on 3850 East near Rigby appears to be on fire. The Reporting Party is passing the location while on Highway 20. The reported incident was closed.
11:05 p.m. Someone tried to get in through the front door of their home and the Reporting Party’s wife is there. They requested that someone check their property at 2000 East near Terreton since they are at work. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
Apr. 21
12:49 p.m. There is someone running after a dog on Highway 20 near mile marker 326. Their truck is pulled over and several vehicles are swerving to avoid them.
2:37 p.m. A small truck has rolled on Highway 20 near mile marker 324 and it is on the side of the road. The Reporting Party does not know of any injuries. Medical transport wasn’t required.
3:33 p.m. Assistance was requested from another agency with moving a moose near the fairgrounds on 1500 North near Terreton.
Apr. 22
8:39 a.m. The male driver of a tan Pontiac is tailgating, weaving through traffic and reaching high speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Highway 20 near exit 320.
12:16 p.m. A follow-up was done for a red motor with a six-gallon fuel tank on 605 North near Lorenzo.
5:33 p.m. The taillights of a Honda Pilot have been painted black and the Reporting Party almost hit the vehicle on Highway 20 at exit 320. They are willing to sign a statement.
Apr. 23
4:51 p.m. The Reporting Party will be shooting rifles on his property on 4000 East near Rigby.
5:44 p.m. The Reporting Party has previously found military grenades in their newly purchased house on 200 North between Rigby and Rire. Now they have found a homemade bomb and moved it from the barn to the yard. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
9:48 p.m. Two golf carts were stolen from the Jefferson Hills Golf Course between Rigby and Labelle. The Reporting Party called back at 1:00 p.m. on April 24th to inform them that they were found.