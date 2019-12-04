Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 12 to Sept. 14.
Sept. 12
9:36 a.m. Lost item reported on State Street. Reporting party said a wallet with an ID inside was lost possible at Good 2 Go over the weekend.
11:59 a.m. Bat reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a bat had been hanging around the apartment and he said he was concerned it would bite his dog.
3:20 p.m. Dog reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a husky mix black and white dog wearing a collar without tags was found over at the city park.
7:07 p.m. Shots reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a male was shooting off a gun behind the building west of the residence.
Sept. 13
8:28 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said someone hit their vehicle while it was parked in front of the building.
2:54 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 1st S. Reporting party said there were no injuries and no blockage.
4:05 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said an elderly female was going southbound in the northbound lanes.
5:15 p.m. Vehicle vandalism reported on State Street. Reporting party said the vehicle window was broken.
Sept. 14
10 a.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a female in her early 20s was having seizures and had a previous history of seizures.
6:15 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on State Street. Reporting party said a suspicious male was going through a vehicle while other occupants were inside.
Sept. 15
9:24 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 98-year-old man fell out of bed the night before and had bruising.
2:54 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said semi and trailers were parked in front of the buildings, leaving no room for tenants to park.
7:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a woman made her son get out of the driver’s seat and four others in the vehicle appeared to be yelling at one another.
Sept. 16
9:04 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said someone passed them on the right and ran a stop sign.
6:07 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a hit and run took place.
Sept. 17
6:01 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a vehicle passed on the right, speeding.
2:19 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said a 1-month old, breathing baby would not wake up and had been sick.
8:08 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said a possible drunk driver swerved all over the road and almost hit several cones through construction.
Sept. 18
8:10 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4100 E. Reporting party said the accident involved a white car and motorcycle.
5:43 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said beer had been shoplifted.
6:31 p.m. Disturbance reported on 1st W. Reporting party said an approximately 17-year-old male had threatened them.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 12 to Sept. 14
Sept. 12
4:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 130 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said an 86-year-old woman was having trouble breathing.
1:58 p.m. Fraud reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said they received a counterfeit $100 bill and knew who paid with it.
7:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they received a strange phone call regarding the police association in which inappropriate questions were asked.
Sept. 13
12:51 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 250 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 65-year-old man was feeling very dizzy and sick and was unable to stay upright.
2:12 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in the Ririe area. Reporting party said a vehicle was driving recklessly.
4:39 p.m. Drug information reported on 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an individual unloading hay from a semi was under the influence of marijuana.
Sept. 14
4:12 a.m. Prowler reported on 2nd E. in Ririe. Reporting party said someone was trying to get into the trailer and garage.
10:37 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 627 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said an individual with a shopping cart was sleeping on the side of Interstate 15 in Roberts.
4:02 p.m. Information reported in the Menan area. Reporting party said their jet ski sunk while they were halfway between the Menan Butte dock and Menan boat dock. The reporting party said they were OK but could not locate the jet ski.
Sept. 15
1:32 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 300 N. in Rigby.Reporting party said a male hit his head and was bleeding heavily.
7:11 a.m. Sheep reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said something, possibly a dog or coyote, killed five sheep while another two were missing.
11:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said there were sounds outside.
Sept. 16
10:32 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4146 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 78-year-old woman was having pains between her shoulder blades and all over.
4:17 p.m. Nuisance reported on Old Butte Highway in Hamer. Reporting party said junk is blocking a fire access and has been an ongoing issue.
8:35 p.m. Fraud reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said info was given on Facebook and said she was given $9,000 and a bank was now going after her.
Sept. 17
6:52 a.m. Horse reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said he was on his way to work and saw three horses on State Highway 48.
8:30 p.m. Information reported on 671 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was harassing them.
8:37 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a deer hit the side of daughter’s car and there were no injuries or airbags deployed.
Sept. 18
12:41 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an 11-year-old boy fell off monkey bars in the playground.
14:26 p.m. Gas leak reported on 630 N. in Menan. Reporting party said they struck a gas line while digging and had a worker going door-to-door to notify residents.
10:40 p.m. Verbal disturbance reported on Smith Street in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a verbal disturbance between themselves and a pregnant woman in the residence.