Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.
Feb. 16
3:32 p.m. Located at Sundance Road, two juveniles on one four wheeler are in a church parking lot spinning cookies. The reporting party does not need contact but does not think it is safe for them to do so.
8:35 p.m. Call for a welfare check at an apartment in Rigby. Reporting party says the kids upstairs should scared and it happens often. The children are about nine and two.
Feb. 17
4:49 p.m. Reporting party states they were following a semi and when turning off 4000 to get to Highway 20 northbound, liquid manure spilled all over. The reporting party does not need contact but just wanted this information so that we know it was not Foster Farms doing this.
5:10 p.m. A mother moose and two babies are walking through a cemetery and is worried they may get near the roadway.
Feb. 18
1:31 p.m. School bus passing violation at Tall Ave in Rigby. Padfoot out of Idaho passing while bus is unloading. The bus driver was Albert Anderson.
Feb. 19
8:44 a.m. Call for phone scam fraud. The reporting party is the social worker and his client lost $4000. The reporting party works at Beehive Counseling in Idaho Falls.
9:37 p.m. Report of a medical fall in the parking lot at 410 Annis Hwy.
Feb. 20
12:56 p.m. Traffic complaint at N State Street in Rigby of a white Honda speeding down the roadway and opening the door.
7:52 p.m. Animal call at W 3 N of a black and white, possible hound, towards Hardwood Elementary.
Feb. 21
1:30 p.m. Report of a car parked for over a week behind a loading dock at N State St. It is a red Ford.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb. 16 to Feb. 21.
Feb. 16
3:14 a.m. Located in the Menan area, two males left at about 10:30 p.m. to go out to the desert in a white Chevy pickup. They’ve been in the same spot for hours, tracking on a cell phone. Report states they made it home safely at 3:50 a.m.
5:48 a.m. A female in a pink coat with a backpack, westbound on Menan Lorenzo, is near a house on N side of the road trying to hitch a ride.
1:48 p.m. Cell search conducted at the jail in Rigby. Report of a razor blade missing out of the razor itself.
Feb. 17
7:55 a.m. Business burglar alarm alert at Roberts Elementary in Mr. Mitchell’s office.
2:38 p.m. The chimney has come out from the wall at a location in Menan and there is smoke in the house. Everyone is out of the house.
Feb. 18
5:25 p.m. Possible poaching. Individuals gutting elk on the side of the road in Hamer. Late 90s Cadillac and mid-90s S10 pink/black. Two individuals. Per ISP they have permission to harvest.
5:44 p.m. Van vs. Truck. The reporting party is a witness and the truck ran a red light. Located in Rigby.
Feb. 19
8:20 a.m. Possible gas leak reported in Rigby south of the reporting party’s address.
12:02 p.m. Traffic complaint of street racing. Pickups blocking the street and lining up on 100 next the the church.
Feb. 20
5:48 a.m. Report of a dog barking. Ongoing issue that resulted in a verbal warning.
10:34 a.m. Injured owl located at Menan/Lorenzo Highway. Near south side but on the north side of the canal by the blue sign, Annis, Idaho.
5:45 p.m. There’s an antelope in Hamer with a broken leg behind Ron’s Tire Circle behind some haystacks, is eating hay.
Feb. 21
10:26 a.m. The Fosters will be moving 600 cows.
2:08 p.m. Report of fraud, forgery in Jefferson County. The reporting party’s mother signed his name to a letter she used as evidence.
6:35 p.m. A city vehicle backed into a light pole at Caribou Street in Rigby.