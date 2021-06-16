Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 22 to Dec 4.
Nov. 22
1:45 p.m. The Reporting Party states that she is missing items from inside and outside of her house on First South. The burglary may have occurred last night.
2:46 p.m. Extra patrols were scheduled on First South during the night and day for one week.
10:28 p.m. The Reporting Party’s brother was arrested today and left a vehicle on First South. Two different subjects are stating that the vehicle belongs to them and are coming to get it. The Reporting Party does not want to release it to the right person.
Nov. 23
11:05 a.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on West Main Street to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
11:17 a.m. A vehicle hit a pump at the Good 2 Go on South State Street and then left. The incident occurred at an unknown time and the manager is trying to locate the video footage.
8:13 p.m. A brown and white dog without a collar wandered into a store on North State Street. The dog may be a German Shorthaired Pointer. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 24
8:42 a.m. A warrant was issued, and the subject turned herself in at Courthouse Way.
11:31 a.m. There is a black cow with no ear tags loose near Yellowstone Lumber on North Yellowstone Highway. The Reporting Party did not know who the owner is. The incident resulted in a verbal warning.
2:05 p.m. A lady in a maroon Ford pulled out in front of the Reporting Party and then swerved all over the road on the Yellowstone Highway.
Nov. 25
5:35 p.m. A vehicle swerved in front of the Reporting Party and then performed a brake check. The Reporting Party’s vehicle is now in the median and suffered no damage on Highway 20 near exit 322.
5:39 p.m. East of Rigby on Highway 48, a vehicle made an illegal left-hand turn and ran the Reporting Party of the road. The damage to the vehicle was unknown.
9:09 p.m. A semi parked in front of the Broulims on North State Street. It is obscuring the view and creating a traffic hazard.
Nov. 26
6:39 a.m. There are dogs barking non-stop next door on Second South. This is an ongoing issue.
Nov. 27
11:27 a.m. There is a disabled crosswalk on East First South and Spud Alley.
1:42 p.m. Two females and a male, with a truck and a red car, have been trespassing on Farnsworth Way.
7:45 p.m. Someone pounded on the door and ran away on First North. The Reporting Party requested the area to be checked out.
Nov. 28
10:03 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort starting at the corner of Main and State Street. They will call back on the last song during the funeral.
4:24 p.m. The Reporting Party, who lives on Idaho Avenue, believes that her son has been stealing. He is currently walking away from Broulim’s and is wearing blue jeans, a dark gray jacket and a light gray hat.
9:41 p.m. Several kids at the house on Second West are drinking alcohol.
Nov. 29
12:06 p.m. A welfare check was requested for a 90-year-old female on Second North. The Reporting Party did not get a response when they went to her house. There was no plan for going out of town for the holidays.
2:49 p.m. The Reporting Party walked into the Rigby Police Office on East Main Street to file a complaint about phone harassment.
8:35 p.m. There was a mix up with the stepson getting dropped off at the wrong house at the wrong time on Dove Avenue.
Nov. 30
7:57 a.m. There is as vehicle with a flat tire the on ramp of Highway 20 at exit 322.
5:48 p.m. Gunshots were heard west of First South.
6:44 p.m. The Reporting Party was rear ended three different times by the same vehicle on the corner of State and Main Street. They did not get a license plate and is heading home now.
Dec. 1
2:28 p.m. The Reporting Party, who lives on the Annis Highway, walked in to report a lost concealed weapon permit.
4:04 p.m. A 46-year-old, who has been exposed to COVID-19, is having difficulty breathing on Third West. The individual was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Dec. 2
1:32 p.m. A traffic violation occurred on the corner of Third West and Third North on December 1st at approximately 4:12 p.m. in the southbound lane. The bus was passed while the children were unloading, and its crossing arm extended. The driver looked to be between 16 and 19 years-old and may have even sped up while passing.
7:09 p.m. Someone shot a window with a BB gun on First West.
10:30 p.m. The Reporting Party can hear loud yelling and screaming from a unit on Stockham Boulevard. It does not sound like a verbal disturbance, and they are just being loud. The Reporting Party does not need to be contacted. A verbal warning was given.
Dec. 3
11:13 a.m. Public assistance was given for a funeral escort starting at the corner of State and Main Street then heading to Rexburg.
1:46 p.m. A VIN inspection was requested on a Ford Ranger on 3900 East.
10:38 p.m. A front motion commercial alarm was trigged at the Fiesta Ole’ on North Clark Street.
Dec. 4
2:13 a.m. An individual in the apartment below the Reporting Party is being noisy again. They were woken by the noise on Caribou Street and would like a follow-up call. A verbal warning was given.
2:15 p.m. The Reporting Party is in a bad situation and would like an officer to speak to someone involved on Third West. They want them to “Knock some sense into them without taking them to jail” and to “Explain what might happen if they continue.”
6:33 p.m. A white Chevrolet pickup truck ran over the chains at the Harwood Elementary and pulled down the poles.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 22 to Dec. 4.
Nov. 22
6:08 a.m. A dark Dodge Caravan is parked in the roadway on 100 North near Grant. A hearing-impaired female is locked out of the vehicle. She told them not to open the vehicle and gave them the phone number for the locksmith.
2:16 p.m. The Reporting Party on 4925 East near Heise received a scam call from a number starting with a 208 area code and a 515 prefix. The caller claimed to be from the Bank of Idaho.
2:57 p.m. A male is walking around and looking closely at the homes near the Menan Boat Dock. An extra patrol was scheduled.
Nov. 23
9:24 a.m. An individual known to the Reporting Party stole their snowplow and other outdoor items on 4400 East near Ririe. At approximately 7:47 p.m., the Reporting Party called back to state that the plow was returned.
9:51 a.m. The Reporting Party, at an unknown address, paid for some saddles but they never received them. A follow-up call was requested.
2:59 p.m. The Reporting Party’s son stole $2000 in quarters from them on 3400 East near Menan. The son left in a grey Mazda and a follow-up call was requested.
Nov. 24
12:11 p.m. A female wirehaired terrier without a collar and chip was found on 2872 East in Roberts.
2:10 p.m. A female is putting the Reporting Party’s address onto Facebook and posting lies about their husband.
5:44 p.m. The Reporting Party’s house was shot by a hunter in a green or gray Honda hatchback on 2850 East near Roberts.
Nov. 25
9:27 a.m. There are people going into the Roberts Community Church building at night on 2872 East in Roberts. The individuals might have a key. Please contact the Reporting Party if the door is unlocked. An extra patrol was done in the area.
9:49 a.m. Two horses, one white and the other a buckskin, is out on 3400 East between Lewisville and Grant. They are going in and out of traffic. The Reporting Party requested assistance getting them back in.
5:30 p.m. The Reporting Party lives at the bottom of the ski hill on East Kelly Canyon Road. They heard a loud boom and can see the ski lifts swaying.
Nov. 26
11:39 a.m. Someone hit a deer and left their front bumper in front of the house on 800 North near Menan. They do not want the owner of the bumper to contact him.
1:47 p.m. A Toyota slid off the road and hit the Reporting Party’s tree on 4200 East between Rigby and Ririe. No injuries occurred.
3:30 p.m. Someone hit the mailbox and the Post Register box hours ago on 100 North between Rigby and Ririe.
Nov. 27
10:03 a.m. A dump truck is losing trash on Highway 20 near exit 322 towards Idaho Falls and creating a traffic hazard. The truck has pulled off the road.
3:59 p.m. Trespassers are hunting and have a vehicle where they are not supposed to be on 550 North in Labelle. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
8:02 p.m. A deer and two vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 20 near exit 325. Debris is on the road and the air bags did deploy. There is no injuries and no blockage.
Nov. 28
12:33 p.m. A semi-truck is stuck on a bridge and causing a traffic hazard on East County Line Road near Ririe.
1:00 p.m. Street signs were vandalized on 250 North, 200 North, and 3800 East between Rigby and Garfield.
6:28 p.m. Gunshots have been heard over the last few days near 250 North near Ririe. The shots have occurred at the same time every night and have coincided with a car driving by.
Nov. 29
6:01 a.m. The front door alarm was triggered at a business on 650 North in Menan.
9:08 a.m. A kid is going through the fire equipment on 2880 East in Roberts. The Reporting Party has him on camera and it is an ongoing issue. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
6:45 p.m. A teenager left the gas stove on for several hours and the place smells of gas. The residence is on the North Yellowstone Highway between Rigby and Lorenzo.
Nov. 30
6:56 a.m. The front door alarm at Streamline Services was triggered on 300 North near Rigby. The circumstances were resolved.
7:19 p.m. The Reporting Party left her keys in the car on 400 North near Lewisville. She is worried someone turned on the vehicle and is still at the location. She requested that the property be searched. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
7:23 p.m. An officer is pursuing a dark Mustang traveling southbound at around 90 miles per hour on Highway 20 near exit 332. The vehicle has a white plate with red lettering. They have lost visual contact and it may have left the highway.
Dec. 1
6:25 a.m. A 1999 GMC Sierra, with the keys left in the vehicle, was last seen on November 30th on the North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby. The vehicle has rust around the front window, silver toolbox, chrome rims, rust, 1J plates and has a beat-up appearance. The vehicle was recovered in Bonneville County.
2:28 p.m. An individual in their late 40’s with dark clothing was walking through the yards on 120 North in Grant. They are driving a green and gray Suzuki with out of state plates.
2:34 p.m. The Reporting Party suspects that there are thefts occurring in a shed across the street on 634 North in Roberts. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
Dec. 2
12:08 p.m. A stolen pickup truck was abandoned and found approximately two miles north of 400 North on Cinder Road near Roberts.
4:48 p.m. A 2020 Ford F450 was found completely stripped down on 169 North near Rigby.
8:56 p.m. The Reporting Party’s rear windshield was egged when she pulled into Dance Unlimited’s parking lot on 228 North near Rigby.
Dec. 3
12:54 p.m. Tobacco was found in the possession of a juvenile on East Rigby High Lane.
3:24 p.m. The Reporting Party received a fraudulent email claiming to be from the Geek Squad for a subscription renewal. They gave them access to their bank account information. The Reporting Party then called the bank and had their account frozen. After that, they started receiving demands to buy gift cards to pay back the deposit.
5:21 p.m. Someone took the wheels off a vehicle parked outside of the building on 240 North near Rigby.
Dec. 4
5:32 a.m. A black couch is in the middle of the road and there is debris all over both northbound lanes at exit 318 on Highway 20. A gray Nissan Altima was damaged when it hit the couch.
4:06 p.m. There is a male passed out in a black Honda Accord with a temporary car registration tag. He is breathing and located in the parking lot on 650 North in Menan.
5:35 p.m. The Reporting Party found the gates open on 4200 East near Lorenzo. The gates are on the ground and the wire to close them is missing.