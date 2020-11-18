Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.
Aug. 15
10:19 a.m. Funeral escort starting at State and Main Street and ending at Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
1:20 p.m. Reporting party locked their keys in vehicle at Good 2 Go on State Street. Assistance was provided.
8:37 p.m. A 20-year-old male has a possible dislocated shoulder and is in a lot of pain. He was transported from the skate park on Veteran Memorial Drive to EIRMC by ambulance.
Aug. 16
1:27 a.m. Reporting party fell while walking and needs assistance from an officer. Located on the Annis Highway.
7:32 p.m. Reporting party walked in and reported their juvenile daughter has run away again and stole the phone.
Aug. 17
11:44 a.m. Dental Office on East Short Street requested a vehicle to be towed.
2:49 p.m. Individual drove through the fresh black top at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and Grandstand. This resulted in a citation for the violation of a city ordinance.
4:51 p.m. Rear-ended vehicle was unable to move to the side of the road and is in the middle of the lane in front of the library on North State Street. No patient transport needed.
Aug. 18
5:01 a.m. Someone is knocking on the door then running off to hide and causing the dogs to bark on West Short Street.
10:45 a.m. Theft of outside metal door on Second South Street.
11:10 a.m. Extra patrols planned for next week both day and night on Second South.
Aug. 19
3:20 a.m. The neighbor on First North is being loud. It possibly sounds like metal work is being done. This is an ongoing issue and a verbal warning was given.
6:04 p.m. A maroon vehicle keeps running a stop sign on Forth West. The driver has been working on a house in the area. The Reporting Party has confronted the driver and requested an extra patrol.
7:23 p.m. The alley behind the Family Dollar has a dump trailer blocking the alley. Reporting Party has tried talking to them, but the conversation became heated.
Aug. 20
5:31 a.m. A blue Ford pickup in Domino’s parking lot has been on and running all night with no one inside. The vehicle is also missing the license plates.
8:39 a.m. A traffic complaint was reported on First South. There are vehicles driving through the construction and barriers are being moved.
9:01 a.m. The construction crew on Third North is playing loud and vulgar music. Reporting party has tried speaking with them. A verbal warning was given.
Aug. 21
9:35 a.m. The Reporting Party is concerned that a neighbor’s weeds are a fire hazard on Boulder Street. The site wasn’t found to be in violation of the city ordinance.
12:38 p.m. Several juveniles were messing with the new camera in the city shelter at the City Park on First West.
2:37 p.m. Tire debris has been seen in the right lane on Hwy 20 right before exit 322. Cars are swerving around the traffic hazard.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.
Aug. 15
1:48 p.m. A cable was pulled down with a combine on 480 North in Lewisville. It is unknown if it is a power line or regular cable.
2:18 p.m. A small grass fire was reported behind a warehouse on U.S. 20 and the old highway.
4:11 p.m. Canal overflowing onto roadway. It is located at 300 North from 3600 to 3400 East Rigby.
Aug. 16
3:51 p.m. The Reporting Party has a water dispute with their neighbor. They are watering their own property and the Reporting Party’s pasture on 3450 East in Lewisville.
4:48 p.m. A dirt bike accident occurred on East Heise Road and Table Rock Road. Patient is an 11-year-old with a possible broken right leg and transferred by air ambulance.
7:40 p.m. A capsized boat was seen on Cress Creak with two individuals yelling across the river to call 911 near East Heise Road.
Aug. 17
10:04 a.m. Traffic control needed during part of a repair to the canal bank on 3500 East Rigby.
3:48 p.m. There are cattle with black horns and unknown ear tags heading toward the bridge on 4000 East Rigby.
5:06 p.m. Rudy Canal is running over and flooding 66 North Rigby.
Aug. 18
4:11 p.m. A black horse is running down East County Line Road. Reporting Party is in a black two-tone Ford pickup.
5:14 p.m. Two dogs found on Reporting Party’s property on 3700 East Rigby. One is a Great Dane and the other is a Red Heeler.
6:27 p.m. There is a brush and field fire on 2900 East in Roberts. The fire is the size of a house and the closest building to the fire is a house about a quarter mile down the road.
Aug. 19
1:02 p.m. A black and white Collie Lab St. Bernard mix with no tags was found approximately between 10:30 to 11:00 p.m. on 3400 East Lewisville.
3:34 p.m. Water is all the way across the roadway. It is a third of a mile east of the curve on 3500 East Rigby.
9:02 p.m. A Combine is on fire and spreading to the stubble field near the Menan Co-Op on 650 North. Reporting Party will be waiting near the road to guide fire truck.
Aug. 20
1:43 p.m. Reporting Party’s tackle box and bag was stolen from their boat while parked at the old Fairground in Ririe. There was an earlier break-in and believes it may be the same suspect.
2:10 p.m. A horned bull is in the neighborhood on 4000 East Rigby.
5:51 p.m. There is a field and brush fire near a house on 1200 North Terreton.
Aug. 21
8:58 p.m. Lighted firecrackers are coming out of a black and silver vehicle on Highway 20 near Rigby. A verbal warning was given.
10:54 p.m. A report of noisy drinkers east of Lewisville on 200 North. The public disturbance resulted in verbal warning.
11:31 p.m. There is a small bay or black horse in the Reporting Party’s pasture on Twin Butte Road. They do not know who the horse belongs to and do not require a response tonight.