Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
Aug. 28
1:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. The reporting party said a friends ex has been driving by the building and messing with their front door.
5:41 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Third North. Reporting party said elderly man is unable to stand.
5:13 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. A 52-year-old male subject had a seizure.
7:46 p.m. Animal complaint on Third West. The reporting party said goats were head butting the perimeter fence.
Aug. 29
1:53 a.m. Animal complaint on Third West. The reporting party said a large dog is standing in their front yard.
12:50 p.m. Extra patrol vehicle requested on Caribou Street.
5:34 p.m. Ordinance violation reported on Main Street. Reporting party said the neighbor was putting furniture on the curb.
7:20 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Stockham Boulevard. The reporting party said a female is laying in the gravel on a suitcase.
Aug. 30
10:10 a.m. Welfare check requested at South Park. Reporting party said a possible homeless male was with a small child
10:39 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Fourth West. Reporting party said someone put water in gas tank.
6:48 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a large concrete slab on roadway.