RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for May 30 to June 6.
May 30
2:06 a.m. Reporting party stated their downstairs neighbor, located on 2 N in Rigby, is having a party in the garage and there is a lot of drinking going on and they are worried they will drive home drunk.
2:17 p.m. Reporting party, located on 2 N in Rigby, stated their neighbor has Pitbulls that have bitten their dogs and the dogs are currently loose.
8:06 p.m. The Reporting Party stated he has a gun that was found by a family member that he would like to turn into the police.
June 1
9:40 a.m. Reporting parting stated there was a possible shooting on 3600 E by a small blue pickup that drove past the house. Reporting party indicated there may have been five shots.
12:04 p.m. A male is making threats to the Reporting Party and they would like to have extra patrols on State St. Reporting Party wanted to have the male detained. The incident was subsequently closed.
8:14 p.m. Reporting Party is at the Fairgrounds on Veteran Memorial Drive and was almost hit by a female who they noticed was drinking. The woman was cited for the incident.
June 2
1:18 p.m. A young girl attempted suicide over the weekend on Caribou St., but the parents did not take her to the emergency room for help. A welfare check was conducted.
6:05 p.m. A call was made indicated a car engine had blown up and there was smoke that they could see. The incident was closed.
9:20 p.m. Reporting Party called in to state there was a 4-Door Jeep with Utah plates that was swerving all over the road on 1 S. A verbal warning was given.
June 3
7:50 a.m. A teacher fell off of a ladder on 4100 E. The teacher was brought into the library and it was noticed they were bleeding from the back of their head.
7:37 p.m. Reporting party called in a female driver that is speeding on 4000 E. The female driver cut off the Reporting Party, but they are no longer following her.
8:46 p.m. A female is acting strange in the Wendy’s Dining Room. The Reporting Party indicated the female tried to use the restroom in the Dining Room, which is full of people. A verbal warning was given.
June 4
4:48 a.m. The fire alarm was pulled at the Wildflower. The Wildflower called to state that a resident had accidentally pulled the alarm.
11:12 a.m. Reporting Party is at the Rigby Produce, stating they possibly had a crushed hand and were in shock. They were transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
5:56 p.m. Reporting Party indicated there was a female in a white Toyota Sienna on 3 W who also appeared to be watching the Reporting Party’s children. Reporting Party stated the female had approached and was asking questions and not making sense.
June 5
5:32 p.m. A female is preventing a male with broken legs from leaving. The Reporting Party stated they were trying to drop off a tea and candy at 2 N and is waiting on the sidewalk.
8:15 p.m. A small white dog with a collar is running loose on Rigby Lake Drive. The Reporting Party was unable to catch the dog and does not know the owner.
9:28 p.m. Reporting Party said there were people at their house on 2 N that they don’t know and would like for them to leave. When the Reporting Party went to hang up there could be yelling heard in the background.
June 6
8:34 p.m. Reporting party and her daughter were out for a bike ride on Snake River Circle when other people called her daughter names. Reporting Party said this has been an on-going issue.
9:43 p.m. Reporting Party indicated the neighbors were playing their music too loud on 3 W and wanted it to be turned down. A verbal warning was given.
9:45 p.m. A vehicle was speeding down the road on 3 W and the Reporting Party was worried they were going to hit children.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for May 30 to June 6.
May 30
7:14 a.m. Reporting Party indicated they have been out of town for the past few days and now someone is living in her house that she does not know and cannot get into her house on 4500 E.
11:03 a.m. Reporting party stated they have had one of their snow mobile’s stolen and they believe they know who did it. The locks have also been changed on 100 N and have a recording of the perpetrator admitting to stealing.
12:11 p.m. A 15 year old male crashed on his motorcycle on Highway 48 and appears to have an injury to his leg. The teenager was transported to Mountain View.
June 1
11:39 a.m. A woman showed up to the Reporting Party’s house on 3940 E, stating she was collecting information for the Reporting Party’s bank, which was not true. Reporting Party can’t remember what car the woman was driving and is worried someone will come back while they are gone.
1:58 p.m. Reporting Party said someone called them from Salmon, stating they were going to arrest her and then hung up. Reporting Party does not need contract.
9:38 p.m. An individual came at the Reporting Party’s brother with a hammer on 3955 E. Reporting Party said the car was a Silver Buick.
June 2
3:20 a.m. Reporting Party said the boyfriend left a few hours ago and has mental issues, but then returned to the resident on 300 N and would like to get some help.
8:34 a.m. Reporting Party called to state there was a dog in bad shape on Cambridge Circle. The Reporting Property stated the dog lost a lot of hair but does have a tag.
12:53 p.m. The Reporting Party’s brother gets violent when he drink. They don’t want him arrested but they wanted the incident to be documented.
June 3
9:36 a.m. A male came to the Reporting Party’s door in a white van and was walking around her house on 600 N but has since left.
3:19 p.m. Reporting Party indicated they saw a video on Snapchat that shows a dog’s mouth being taped shut and then ripped of. They wanted to report animal abuse.
7:15 p.m. The Reporting Party asked for extra patrols to be through Blackstone Estates, as there has been a male walking around and checking on homes in the area.
June 4
3:08 a.m. A male stopped at the residence on Yellowstone Highway and then ran out the back, according to the Reporting Party.
4:35 p.m. Reporting Party stated their nephew was bitten by the family dog, which has a history of aggression and biting people. Reporting party was worried it wasn’t being taken seriously. The incident was closed.
8:26 p.m. Reporting Party stated there was an RV on fire north of the intersection on Highway 26. The RV was fully engulfed and the fire appeared to be spreading into a field.
June 5
5:54 p.m. The neighbor is flooding the mother-in-law’s property on 100 N for the fifth time. Reporting Party states the neighbor is trespassing with his water per code.
6:51 p.m. The Reporting Party’s neighbor’s dog killed their chickens. A written warning was given to the neighbor.
11:13 p.m. Reporting Party indicated there is a dumpster on fire on Lakeview on the west side in Roberts.
June 6
8:00 a.m. Reporting Party is concerned with the speeders in the area of 600 N. The speed limit is 35 on the road and states the exhausts are also loud. Reporting Party wants extra patrol.
8:27 p.m. Reporting Party has had a wallet stolen from their truck on 4228 E. There were charges on the card and the Reporting Party says they have not used the cards.
9:59 p.m. A woman is harassing the Reporting Party’s wife and the woman believes the wife stole her phone, but did not. A verbal warning was given.