Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of April 14 to April 20.
April 14
3:59 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said three cars were involved.
7:28 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a male driver almost hid a couple of vehicles parked on the side of the road.
8:51 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 56-year-old male was experiencing chest pain.
April 15
9:38 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 56-year-old male was choking.
5:17 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said someone rear-ended them while merging onto Highway 48.
5:36 p.m. Theft reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a 14-year-old male was stealing vapes and vape juice.
April 16
8:59 a.m. Fire reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a resident near the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ had a small fire under a pine tree.
10:11 a.m. Battery reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said her son had been pushed down and kicked by another student.
4:41 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said their father’s ex-girlfriend was stalking the reporting party and his girlfriend.
April 17
2:36 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Foxhill Drive. Reporting party said a 64-year-old male was feeling cold, being slightly incoherent and had a history of heart issues.
7:39 a.m. Fraud reported on 4th N. Reporting party said he believed his identity had been stolen. He said photos of checks had been deposited into his account and then withdrawn.
6:04 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Veteran Memorial Drive. Reporting party said a 14-year-old male had dislocated his knee cap on the baseball field.
11:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st N. Reporting party said his gate was wide-open and he wondered if someone had been in his home. He said no forced entry appeared to have occurred and nothing appeared to be missing.
April 18
4:15 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said someone fell and needed to be assisted.
10:11 a.m. Dog reported on 4th W. Reporting party said a stray, reddish-brown Chihuahua had been hanging around for more than a week.
3:28 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on State Street. Reporting party said a Coors Light truck’s ramp was not secure.
April 19
10:43 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a vehicle was left in a bus lot and needed to be moved.
1:49 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 56-year-old male was experiencing chest pain.
2:59 p.m. Information reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said she would like her estranged husband trespassed from her residence.
April 20
12:31 a.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said there was noise, possibly coming from the Zumba building.
10:26 a.m. Sex offense reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male was urinating and squatting in public.
7:16 p.m. Phone harassment reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said they were being harassed by phone and text. They said they had recently moved from California in order to get away from it.
10:30 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a truck was swerving into traffic and going slow while texting and having a video up.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of April 14 to April 20.
April 14
12:12 p.m. Vehicle fire reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a camp trailer was on fire in the parking lot of the pizza parlor, and no one was in the trailer.
4:11 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3900 E in Rigby. Reporting party said an 85-year-old female had back and leg pain.
4:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there appeared to be a pistol lying on the side of the highway just before the Menan exit.
April 15
7:35 a.m. Traffic accident repored on 4400 E in Rigby. Reporting party said daughter had been involved in an accident with another vehicle and the airbag did not deploy. Reporting party said there were no injuries.
7:43 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Insterstate-15 in Roberts. Reporting party said a silver vehicle with an open door pulled out near the port.
3:47 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Idaho Falls. Reporting party said a 63-year-old male had been having chest pains and possibly a heart attack.
April 16
11:15 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 500 N in Lewisville. Reporting party said 65-year-old mother who has dementia was possibly having a stroke.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3800 E in Rigby. Reporting party said an individual had a juvenile pinned down and was hitting the child with a belt.
6:22 p.m. Disturbance reported on 100 N in Rigby. Reporting party said brother had a knife and was threatening with the knife.
April 17
9:07 a.m. Theft reported on 3600 E in Rigby. Reporting party said medication was taken after guests came over Sunday. He said the guests were in the area the medication was kept.
10:43 a.m. Verbal disturbance reported on 665 N in Menan. Reporting party said loud screaming had been heard from the area.
10:00 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3530 E in Menan. Reporting party said a female had been texting him and asking him for help with food or money. He said he and his family have helped her in the past and said she is a known drug user and may have a warrant.
11:49 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 671 N in Roberts. Reporting party said a 78-year-old female had pulmory fibrosis and could not get back up.
April 18
5:35 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N in Rigby. Reporting party said a small silver car had gone into oncoming traffic multiple times, usually between 5:15 and 5:30.
2:37 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 160 E in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a rolled vehicle.
7:08 p.m. Verbal disturbance reported on 1500 N in Terreton. Reporting party said a male threatened to shoot the reporting party in an argument.
April 19
4:07 a.m. Fire reported on Rigby High Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said a piece of insulation caught on fire near a post next to a field on the south side of the road.
11:34 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3500 E in Lewisville. Reporting party said a someone was yelling at her north of County Line.
7:14 p.m. Disturbance reported on 665 N in Menan. Reporting party said his ex-wife came to pick up children and went into the camper.
April 20
1:37 a.m. Fire reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a small fire in the tree and the owner had not noticed. They said they were unable to get the owner’s attention, but could put the fire out with a hose.
10:18 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 4000 E in Rigby. Reporting party said a male walked up to her front door and tried to open it and peer inside the glass. She said she had posted no solicitation.
5:21 p.m. Vehicle fire reported on Swan Valley Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said there had been a vehicle fire at the Hillview Sinclair and that the vehicle was not at the pumps.