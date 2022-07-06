RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Mar 15 to Mar 21.
Mar. 15
6:21 a.m. There is a very large white poodle mix in the back yard on North State Street.
6:54 p.m. A box has been sitting on a bench in front of the Maverik all day on South State Street. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
10:21 p.m. A parking complaint on North State Street and Third North resulted in a verbal warning.
Mar. 16
8:27 a.m. A 57-year-old male is dehydrated and is out of his medication. The patient is sitting in the lobby. The reported incident on the Annis Highway was closed.
9:53 a.m. The crossing arm is down, and the Reporting Party cannot see a train from their location on Highway 48.
10:59 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort going through South State Street and West Main Street.
Mar. 17
1:02 a.m. There is a whole herd of deer on the roadway near the new apartments on Hailey Creek.
12:06 p.m. A residential front door alarm was triggered on West Short Street and the incident was determined to be unfounded.
7:34 p.m. There is a male juvenile with an Airsoft gun in the Maverik parking lot on South State Street. He is shooting at vehicles and a silver Subaru was involved in the incident. The Reporting Party is in a grey Ford Bronco and would like to remain anonymous.
Mar. 18
12:29 p.m. A follow-up was done for videos exchanged between a 22-year-old female and 14-year-old male on the Hangout app. The female was asked to stop the videos by the mother, and she did take them off YouTube. She wants $200 or she will put them back up. The videos may have been uploaded to XVideos.
7:13 p.m. There is a female sleeping in vehicle that looks to be either a gray Honda or a SUV Jeep with 1J license plates on South State Street. The Reporting Party knocked on the window and did not get a response. The welfare check was closed.
8:28 p.m. The Reporting Party is unable to find their 9-year-old son. He was last seen an hour ago wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans. He is four feet tall and is traveling on foot. The Reporting Party is waiting outside on Caribou Street and the incident was closed.
Mar. 19
4:03 a.m. There is a person preventing them from leaving and that individual knows they are calling for assistance. The reported disturbance on Second West was closed.
5:09 p.m. A 14-year-old is having a hard time breathing on First South and the patient was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
9:58 p.m. A party has been going on all afternoon at a house on the corner of Third West. They can now hear revving engines and loud talking. A verbal warning was given.
Mar. 20
1:12 a.m. A 22-year-old female is not responsive and is breathing on South State Street. The patient was transported by ambulance to EIRMC.
8:09 p.m. Dispatch received a call and heard what sounded like a small child on the line. The call came from a disabled cell phone and contact was made with the business owner.
10:15 p.m. A trespassing violation occurred, and a warrant was issued. The deputy will fill in the details for the incident on Washington Loop.
Mar. 21
11:02 a.m. A funeral escort was requested through the traffic light at East Main Street and North State Street on route to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
1:16 p.m. Two ladies in white sweatshirts have been yelling at each other for the last fifteen minutes. The reported incident on East Main Street was closed.
9:12 p.m. A customer found a broken windshield on a white Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of Broulim’s. The victim of the property damage is still at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Mar 15 to Mar 21.
Mar. 15
3:12 a.m. The Reporting Party and their wife are on a night walk on 150 North near Ririe and saw a mountain lion. They do not know what to do and the large cat hissed at the Reporting Party.
4:36 a.m. Several reddish-brown horses are out and traveling on 4500 East north of Ririe. They may belong to the people across the road and are heading toward the Zitlau’s residence. The reported incident was closed.
9:35 a.m. A driver of a black Lexus with accents on the back windows, chrome, blacked out front grill and loud exhaust is speeding past the Reporting Party’s residence on East County Line Road near the Osgood exit. The driver usually passes the residence sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. as well as at lunchtime. The license plate is white and blue, but they cannot tell which state is on it.
Mar. 16
2:34 a.m. The Reporting Party can hear people yelling outside on 4100 East near Rigby. The voices are coming from the houses being built on the corner.
2:43 p.m. A maroon Chevrolet pick-up truck with dark tinted windows is parked in front of the house on 4055 East near Rigby. They seem to be avoiding the Reporting Party. They have now left the area and turned onto 200 North.
2:55 p.m. The driver of a town car with 1J license plates is swerving all over the road and into the opposite lane of travel. They ran a Les Schwab van off the road on 530 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party is willing to sign a citation and a verbal warning was given.
Mar. 17
3:34 p.m. There are dogs constantly out in a neighborhood south of Rigby on 20 North. They bark a lot and are sometimes aggressive toward people. The Reporting Party does not need a follow-up call and the incident was closed.
5:03 p.m. The driver of an older white Ford sedan is traveling at a high rate of speed, and they are unable to maintain their lane while heading northbound on 3800 East near Rigby.
8:35 p.m. The Reporting Party on 2858 East in Roberts heard six gunshots coming from the North. The sounds could have possibly come from M80’s.
Mar. 18
1:21 p.m. A social security card number was compromised, and fraud attempted. A collection company was mentioned, and the reported incident was closed.
2:21 p.m. Juveniles are riding dirt bikes on Basset Road and on the railroad tracks in the city limits of Roberts.
8:05 p.m. The Reporting Party is house and pet sitting on the North Yellowstone Highway near the County Line Road exit. There is a large Pit Bull Terrier mix that is trying to get in and seems to be friendly. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 19
9:36 a.m. There is glass falling out of a dump truck and the driver looks to be heading south on 4700 East near Ririe.
11:52 a.m. A follow-up was done for a stolen white F-250 Ford with a car hauler/trailer. The vehicle was seen parked last night on 650 North in Roberts.
6:29 p.m. Two open alcohol containers are in the front cup holders of a white sedan on East Heise Road. A verbal warning was given.
Mar. 20
3:22 a.m. A 37-year-old male is experiencing seizures in the parking lot near the maintenance shop on 3500 East in Lewisville. They were directed to enter through the south entrance and medical transportation was not needed. The reported incident was closed.
12:35 p.m. A 58-year-old fell and hit his head on 300 North near Rigby. The patient is conscience and breathing. Medical transportation to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital by ambulance was needed and the incident was closed.
9:42 p.m. The Reporting Party has not had any contact with their stepmother since Friday. A cousin checked the house which was dark and locked up. She does not have a driver’s license or a vehicle. The Reporting Party called the hospital that she usually goes to, and she is not there. The reported incident on 630 North in Menan was closed.
Mar. 21
11:32 a.m. An extra day and night patrol was scheduled next month due to a vehicle traveling 90-miles-per-hour on 150 North near Ririe.
3:22 p.m. Five juveniles are shooting BB guns at a house on 664 North in Roberts. The kids now have a target in their yard. The reported incident was closed.
7:33 p.m. Some lockers were broken into, and items were stolen on East Heise Road. One of the stolen phones had the location setting turned on.