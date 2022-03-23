RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.
Sept. 25
9:41 a.m. Extra patrols were requested for a wedding to be held between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at the Venue on East Main Street. A male individual should not be at the wedding.
10:11 a.m. There is a silver compact vehicle in the cemetery on 300 North and it looks like some headstones are down.
11:31 a.m. A black Dodge Charger with a 1J license plate is in the first handicap parking space on North State Street and the vehicle doesn’t have a disabled parking placard.
Sept. 26
12:25 a.m. There is a silver Nissan on onramp 322 of Highway 20 without its lights on. Someone is by the trunk and may need assistance.
Sept. 27
5:43 a.m. The Motel 6 first floor fire alarm was triggered on Farnsworth Way. The reported incident was closed.
9:02 a.m. There is something like oil on the North Yellowstone Highway and it is a traffic hazard.
2:23 p.m. A Sony PlayStation 4 and three Nintendo Switches were stolen from an apartment on West Short Street.
Sept. 28
7:20 a.m. A traffic violation occurred between a black Ford truck and a bus on 415 Farnsworth Way. The driver stopped at Lollipop Daycare and the stop sign was out while loading students.
3:01 p.m. There was a tan Pitbull mix with a collar bothering juveniles at the Harwood Elementary. It is now heading towards the central City Park and running in the street.
3:47 p.m. A lost light pink wallet with a large zipper was possibly last seen at Broulim’s. The Reporting Party contacted the business, and no one has turned it in. The wallet has no designs on it and is solid in color. It contained a driver’s license, debit card, several credit cards, library card and $50 to $100 in cash. The cards have been turned off.
Sept. 29
11:42 a.m. A funeral escort was requested through the traffic lights at State Street and Main Street to the Annis Cemetery at about 12:30 p.m. They will call back during the closing song.
8:16 p.m. A light pole was struck by a 2007 Honda Civic and was knocked down on Jaylee Drive.
9:35 p.m. There is a large fire at the county fair and rodeo grounds on Veteran Memorial Drive. What is on fire is unknown and the reported incident was closed.
Sept. 30
9:19 a.m. A motor home is in the Stone’s Rigby Auto Sales parking lot on Farnsworth Way. The vehicle doesn’t have a license plate and has a generator running. A verbal warning was given.
7:37 p.m. There is a blue Pontiac right in front of the store in the Maverik parking lot on South State Street. A male has been in the vehicle for several hours and a verbal warning was given.
8:14 p.m. There is a vehicle stopping, pulling froward and swerving in front of the Reporting Party on Lemmon Lane. They did not get a license plate.
Oct. 1
1:22 p.m. A wallet was stolen at the Maverik on South State Street.
4:30 p.m. There was an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the parade at the corner of West Main Street and First West.
9:43 p.m. Something that sounded like an automatic rifle being fired was heard near the Harwood Elementary.
Oct. 2
9:55 a.m. Two juveniles on Razor Scooters kicked the Reporting Party’s pet deterrent sensor and broke it on Second South. They are approximately ten to twelve years old boys wearing black striped shorts, hats, backpacks and no shirts. They went down the street from the Reporting Party’s residence and can no longer see them.
1:29 p.m. A vehicle was hit on South State Street. The Reporting Party’s husband is at Conoco gas station with the person that hit his car. Their husband doesn’t speak English, but they can translate for him by phone.
6:46 p.m. There are juveniles with a silver car, silver SUV and an orange truck with pallets in the bed behind the Pro Lube on Second South. A verbal warning was given.
Oct. 3
8:38 a.m. Five cars are still in a parking lot that needs to be sealed on East Short Steet. Three cars have Idaho license plates, and two others have Arizona plates.
7:04 p.m. The driver of a black Kia is driving recklessly and almost hit several vehicles at exit 322 on Highway 20. The Reporting Party did not follow.
9:43 p.m. A 52-year-old is delusional and won’t take her medication in the office on Farnsworth Way. The patient was transported by an Idaho Fall ambulance to EIRMC.
Oct. 4
9:45 a.m. An elderly male is running across Highway 20 near Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet and dragging something behind him. The Reporting Party is stopped and drives a semi-truck. A verbal warning was given.
10:10 a.m. A student is out of control and throwing desks around. They had to remove all the students from the fourth-grade classroom on 4100 East.
7:33 p.m. She can see a light from flashlight in the seventh window in the new town homes being constructed on Jaylee Drive. She will be across the street on the right.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 25 to Oct. 4.
Sept. 25
6:19 p.m. There is a deer that is very injured and alive on 4950 East near Heise. The Reporting Party has a red Ranger by the road. The reported incident was closed.
7:43 p.m. Individuals with two pickups and a trailer are removing items from the Reporting Party’s recently deceased sister-in-law’s property on 3400 East near Lewisville. Nothing should be removed at this time. The executor of the will is in Washington State.
9:30 p.m. The Reporting Party states that someone is going through vehicles on 180 North near Rigby. They do not need contact and only a coin purse is missing. They called back on September 28th when they saw the suspect in front of their residence in a black 2007 suburban with 5C license plates.
Sept. 26
12:27 a.m. A vehicle pulled in front of the neighbor’s place and turned the lights off. The suspicious circumstances occurred on 446 North near Rigby.
3:27 a.m. There is a black cow in the road on East County Line Road near Garfield. The Reporting Party called back to say they put the cow in a field, and they are unsure where it belongs. The reported incident was closed.
4:50 p.m. Multiple hang-up calls to 911 came from a location on 650 North near Roberts. They can hear what sounds like a small child on the line.
Sept. 27
8:24 a.m. The neighbor will not stay off the Reporting Party’s property on 1300 North near Terreton. They requested a deputy to come out and they have written statements.
6:03 p.m. The Reporting Party lost a Boxer with a brindle coat in the Deer Parks Wildlife Management Area near Menan. The dog is wearing a blue color and is not chipped. It is okay to give out their contact information. They called back when they caught a glimpse of the dog and they have posted signs in the area.
8:36 p.m. Someone hit a deer near Twin Butte Road and East Butte Road in the Menan area. There is no vehicle nearby and the deer is still alive. The reported incident was closed.
Sept. 28
3:50 a.m. The Reporting Party heard what sounded like a propane tank exploding or a gun firing. The sound came from the west side of 4100 East near Rigby. Her house still has power.
4:47 p.m. Vehicles are swerving in and out of both lanes of travel and racing on Highway 33. A green Mustang and a white minivan are heading east bound while traveling at high rates of speeds over 70-miles-per-hour. At approximately 4:58 pm, they almost ran another vehicle off the road on Interstate 15.
8:17 p.m. There is a tractor on fire near some buildings on 2350 North near Hamer and the reported incident was closed.
Sept. 29
2:17 a.m. An explosion was seen on the west side of the highway near 4000 East close to Rigby.
8:34 a.m. There is an irrigation ditch overflowing onto the roadway south of the intersection on 100 North near Heise.
6:16 p.m. A car is on fire and is in the ditch on 3900 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party doesn’t know if anyone got out of the vehicle, and they think the vehicle hit a power pole.
Sept. 30
7:28 a.m. The school requested someone to put out the hot spot from last night’s bonfire at the Rigby High School.
10:54 a.m. A dog that looks like Golden Retriever or Labrador Retriever keeps coming into the school on 3700 East near Rigby. The dog has a blue collar and no tags.
8:41 p.m. There are farm trucks running up and down the road all night on 3300 East near Grant. The Reporting Party states that the vehicles are going fast and not coming to a complete stop. Some of them are not stopping at all. They do not need to be contacted.
Oct. 1
8:47 a.m. Three one-year-old puppies with their mom are under a trailer house on 4200 East near Rigby. The people living there have moved out and left them. The Reporting Party would like to know what her options are and requested a call back.
11:36 a.m. Medicine was stolen out of a car on 2872 East in Roberts.
11:57 a.m. License plates were stolen off a trailer on 170 North near Rigby and the Reporting Party would like a call back.
Oct. 2
10:45 a.m. Someone is refusing to leave the Teton RV Park on 3850 East between County Line Road and Rigby. They requested contact when someone comes in person. They are in B15.
6: 17 p.m. An older female approximately 60-years-old and wearing a white, gray and purple shirt is walking around the residence and knocking on the door on North Bassett Road near Osgood.
7:14 p.m. A Jack Russell Terrier and Labrador Retriever went up the 318 off ramp on Highway 20. They are heading north and running.
Oct. 3
2:01 a.m. Someone is heading from Rexburg to their residence in Rigby while possibly driving under the influence.
2:39 p.m. Their mother who has dementia has wandered off from 4500 East near Ririe.
10:52 p.m. The back door to the shop across from the water tower on 2872 East in Roberts is broken. The Reporting Party lives in a camper trailer.
Oct. 4
9:33 a.m. Damage was done to the pasture fence on 100 North between Grant and Garfield. It looks like someone ran a vehicle through the field sometime during the night.
9:39 a.m. A vehicle was broken into on 460 North near Rigby, and nothing was stolen. The door was left open, and the alarm was going off. The Reporting Party is at work and requested an extra patrol for the next few weeks. They do not want to be contacted.
3:38 p.m. Several motorbikes are speeding past the Reporting Party’s residence and are also going into the yards on 4045 East near Rigby. The individuals live four residences down from where they live.