Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
Nov. 3
10:10 a.m. Vandalism reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said someone keyed the Chevy pickup.
11:35 a.m. Animal bite reported on 4th N. Reporting party said an 8-year-old girl had been bit and said the bite broke the skin on the face.
1:58 p.m. Disturbance reported on Ramona Avenue. Reporting party said a male headbutted her and said it was not the first time it had happened.
Nov. 4
7:13 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a male wearing a green coat with black stripes went into the building and threatened the reporting party regarding a box outside.
9:04 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a male wearing a green coat and orange outside was harassing customers going in and out of the building.
11:22 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said an individual wearing a green coat with black stripes was making them feel uncomfortable.
8:25 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a woman felt weak and felt like she was going to pass out.
Nov. 5
8:01 a.m. Trespass reported on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party said a former employee refused to leave.
1:12 p.m. Drug information reported on 5th W. Reporting party said drugs had been found in a city parking lot.
2:17 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said she drank too much and did not know what to do.
Nov. 6
2:54 p.m. Drug information reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a tenant contacted her about another tenant possibly smoking marijuana.
2:47 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a female was experiencing chest pains and had been drinking.
7:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a 46-year-old woman was the manager
Nov. 7
2:12 a.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male came into the store recently and stated his girlfriend hit him with a bat. The reporting party said the male had blood on him and a cut on his head and was slouched over appearing to be breathing.
7:42 a.m. Fire reported on Rigby Lake Circle. Reporting party said a vehicle was on fire in the parking lot.
10:11 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 64-year-old woman was feeling unwell and was very shaky.
Nov. 8
4:01 p.m. Traffic violation reported on Fremont Avenue. Reporting party said a grey Toyota passed the bus while it was unloading.
6:35 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 5th W. Reporting party said a 77-year-old man with a history of strokes had recently had surgery on his rotator cuff and was disoriented and “not feeling right.”
7:18 p.m. Dog reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a dog had been barking and howling for hours in the apartment above and said it had been an ongoing problem.
Nov. 9
1:48 p.m. Fire reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a lot of smoke was coming from the neighbor’s back yard and said it could be a controlled burn.
3:10 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Pleasant Country Lane. Reporting party said cars were parked in no parking zones.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
Nov. 3
2 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a suspicious vehicle was by mailboxes and had been sitting for a couple of hours.
2:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3510 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a 2-year-old boy drank a bottle of children’s Ibuprofen.
7:06 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1600 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said 18-year-old son was having a seizure, had a fever and was breathing.
Nov. 4
2:04 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 3479 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a salesman wearing casual clothes was at the door and stated he worked for a company the reporting party owed money to.
3:21 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2200 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said manure trucks were not slowing down at the stop sign and said it was an ongoing issue.
6:20 p.m. Vandalism reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the mailbox was smashed and a neighbor’s mailbox down the street had also been destroyed.
Nov. 5
8:12 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 450 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said there was a pickup truck in the back yard by the garage that had been there before.
1:58 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 800 N. in Menan. Reporting party said they drank too much, almost a gallon of vodka, and did not know what to do.
2:34 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a balding man with jeans, dark hair and a dark beard was wandering around in yards and gutters and appeared to be picking up discarded cigarettes and smoking them.
7:38 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a fire engine hit a deer.
Nov. 6
9:24 a.m. Fraud reported on 22nd N. in Rigby. Reporting party said she noticed a $432 purchase from her account in Henderson, Nevada.
10:59 a.m. Information reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said individuals had been evicted last week and several animals were in the residence. She said she could not get ahold of the individuals to ask about the animals and did not know what she needed to do to have them removed.
3:59 p.m. Theft reported on 3300 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said tools had been taken from a shop.
Nov. 7
7:57 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a semi-truck was swerving all over the road, crossing the center lane.
5:10 p.m. Disturbance reported on 12 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said son just returned home to Idaho Falls half an hour previously and got into an altercation. The reporting party said the female beat the male and another female friend witnessed it.
6:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 54 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said his girlfriend contacted him and told him two males were trying to open the door of the residence and when she came home, they left.
Nov. 8
12:46 p.m. Fire reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a pickup truck was on fire on the southbound shoulder of the road.
2:23 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said there was a two-vehicle traffic accident in which one male hit a windshield.
3:12 p.m. Cattle reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said cows were on the north side of Highway 48. The reporting party said one cow was down near the water and appeared to be in distress.
Nov. 9
1:12 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an elderly man was inside a car and did not respond to pounding on the car.
7:33 a.m. Dog reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a dog had been chasing after during the reporting party’s run down the road.
11:22 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said a possible drunk driver was crossing the line often, going uneven speeds and stopping in the road and turning around.