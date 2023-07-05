RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Apr. 13 to Apr. 21.
April 1312:49 p.m. Details will be provided by the officer for an incident at the South Fork Elementary. The report was logged under threats.
12:51 p.m. A 67-year-old female is very weak, conscious, breathing, diabetic, has asthma and she is on blood thinners. The Reporting Party cannot move the patient and will need transportation from the Annis Highway. The log was updated after the patient was transported to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital by Idaho Falls ambulance.
5:05 p.m. A 34-year-old male could possibly be having a heart attack that started about an hour ago on First South. He is getting worse and medical transportation to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital by Idaho Falls ambulance was added to the log.
April 1410:11 a.m. A 51-year-old male was transported to the Emergency Room when his blood sugar reached 500 on First South.
1:15 p.m. There was a fender bender between a white Chevrolet truck and a white Ford Escape on Farnsworth Way.
11:17 p.m. A reckless driver pulled out of the Maverik on South State Street in a green Ford Ranger and did a 360 degree turn in the roadway. They went towards Highway 20.
April 159:15 a.m. A lost wallet was last seen on April twelfth of this month at Bob’s quick stop on Farnsworth Way. It is a dark brown leather trifold wallet.
12:17 p.m. The Reporting Party is visiting from Utah and their father is in the hospital. There are multiple trailers on the property that have been opened and gone through. Nothing seems to have been taken from Second North.
3:07 p.m. The Reporting Party had some vehicles on Dove Avenue opened and some items were stolen last night.
April 161:40 a.m. An alarm on East Main Street was triggered at Mark Hartfeld Photography when the door was opened.
4:07 p.m. Two vehicles were broken into last night on Second North and the Reporting Party has it on video.
4:22 p.m. There is a German Shepherd running around near the Bambino area on Stockham Boulevard. The incident resulted in a written warning.
April 1712:30 p.m. There are ladies standing out in front and fighting. One male is also involved. There is a green Toyota and a white Toyota at the scene. The incident on South State Street resulted in a verbal warning.
2:04 p.m. A man has parked in the parking lot on First West for the last couple of days.
5:50 p.m. They have a shoplifter on camera at the Broulim’s supermarket on North State Street. The Reporting Party will be in the camera room. The incident resulted in an arrest.
April 1810:57 a.m. Someone broke into the Reporting Party’s black Chevrolet pickup trunk. They do not think anything was stolen and the vehicle was not locked on Second North.
12:05 p.m. They bought a Jeep, and the seller forged the bill of sale. The incident was logged as a civil dispute and an attempted fraud.
1:33 p.m. A follow-up was done for a fraud incident. They had contacted someone on Facebook Messenger about some puppies for sale. They tried to send money to multiple accounts three different times.
April 192:16 p.m. An abandoned silver four door car is facing the wrong way on the overpass. The incident at exit 322 of Highway 20 resulted in a written warning.
3:41 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a white car. The airbags did not deploy, and they are in the lane of travel. The incident on East Main Street resulted in a verbal warning.
4:43 p.m. There was a city ordinance violation involving garbage in the alley way near South State Street. The incident resulted in a verbal warning.
April 2012:07 p.m. A 55-mph speed sign was vandalized on South State Street/Highway 20 onramp.
1:37 p.m. There is a tan Honda Civic with 1J license plates blocking the dumpsters at the Family Dollar. Someone left the vehicle and bolted. The Reporting Party is the Family Dollar manager, and they would like the vehicle removed. They think the individual may have come from Subway and may possibly be a high school student.
10:09 p.m. There is a pickup truck blocking the road and there were parts on Highway 20 near exit 322. The Reporting Party got a flat tire and was hit by one of the parts.
April 215:25 a.m. Their 96-year-old mother fell yesterday and is complaining about her right leg. She is hurting and cannot get up on North Clark Street. The log was updated after the patient was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
10:48 a.m. A white goat is in the parking lot and is heading toward the Rigby lake.
11:42 p.m. Two males are fighting, and one hit the bartender. People are trying to break up the bar fight on East Main Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Apr. 13 to Apr. 21.
April 139:03 a.m. There was a T-bone accident between a white Land Rover and a white Ford F-150 on 3800 East near County Line Road. There were no injuries, the air bags did not deploy, and the traffic was not blocked.
4:39 p.m. The Reporting Party wants someone to come out and see what can be done on First West in Ririe. They stated that the neighbor keeps parking in the alleyway, and she cannot get to her backyard. The vehicle has 1J license plates and a trailer.
8:00 p.m. The gun cabinet was full of old army guns, ammo and army knives. The Reporting Party stated that the shop’s door was boarded up and it was opened. Everything from the cabinet is gone on 650 North near Roberts.
April 148:52 a.m. The Reporting Party was on the phone two days ago and someone was trying to get her account information. They kept calling back several times and they took $270 out of her account. She has the contact information for her bank.
10:29 a.m. A trailer popped off a semi-truck while on the railroad tracks on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
9:01 p.m. A red and white single cab pickup truck drove past the house again on 4300 East between Ririe and Rigby. On the same day, a man was behaving suspiciously while walking down the road. He stood in the ditch and the kids pointed the man out. He is the same one from the truck.
April 159:15 a.m. A gray and cream Siberian Husky tried to attack the Reporting Party’s turkeys on 300 North between Rigby and Lewisville. The dog is not wearing a collar or tags.
10:38 a.m. There are cars all along the road and some are out off the roadway on 300 North near Rigby.
8:58 p.m. Their ex was speeding by, honking and flipping them off. The Reporting Party would like an extra patrol in the subdivision on 3750 East near Rigby.
April 169:30 a.m. The interior rear motion alarm was triggered at the Valley Wide Co-Op on 650 North in Menan.
1:51 p.m. Their father-in-law was bucked off a horse and fell onto his back on 140 North near Rigby. The log was updated after the patient was transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls ambulance.
5:10 p.m. An 8-year-old male is riding a dirt bike in the neighborhood and is not being safe on 4083 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party almost hit the boy and the parents will not do anything about it.
April 175:23 a.m. A motion sensor in the shop was triggered and there was a contact from the kitchen sensor on 175 North near Garfield. They found the garage door open.
1:30 p.m. There was a traffic accident last month on March ninth. There did not seem to be a problem but now they do not want to pay the insurance. They are now requesting a police report.
9:05 p.m. A black SUV is heading southbound on Highway 20 near exit 325. They are speeding and unable to maintain their lanes.
April 1812:17 p.m. A maroon Toyota Tacoma is swerving all over the road on East County Line Road and 3500 East near Grant.
8:30 p.m. There is an older maroon pickup truck with its lights on and one headlight. The Reporting Party stated that it is barely off the road and the hood may possibly be up. They did not stop on 300 North near Rigby.
10:13 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that the garage is on fire and that a propane tank is near the garage on the East Ririe Highway in Ririe.
Apr. 19
12:54 p.m. There was a theft of services and littering on 2872 East in Roberts. They requested contact before 4:00 p.m.
3:01 p.m. An extra patrol at the Mustang Events Center is needed especially on weekends around the garbage dumpster behind the building. There is more information available about the illegal dumping in a previous log entry today at 12:54 p.m.
9:31 p.m. Their stepmother died on January thirtieth. The executive of the estate noticed something in the bank statements from before she died. They believe that the person helping with the groceries was using the card inappropriately.
April 2012:51 p.m. There are flames and smoke in the field on 3900 East near Annis and the fire is spreading toward the neighbors.
4:23 p.m. The neighbor’s dogs are trying to jump the fence into the Reporting Party’s yard and to start a fight on First West in Ririe.
11:28 p.m. The dock door motion alarm at FedEx was triggered on 4062 East near Lorenzo and they have been unable to make contact.
April 214:26 p.m. A man wearing a tan puffy jacket is stepping in front of vehicles by the Menan exit and south of the bridge on Highway 20.
9:56 p.m. Two 13-year-old girls in white are walking down the road. The Reporting Party stated that they were alone, and they have been walking around for about an hour on 3700 East near Rigby.
10:33 p.m. A silver SUV with Utah license plates is swerving all over the road on Highway 20 near exit 318. The Reporting Party is in an orange Dodge Charger.
