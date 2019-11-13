Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.
Sept. 1
8:38 a.m. Vandalism reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said a gas cap from a car was missing and there were scratches all the way down the car. She said there was vandalized property in a vehicle at a friend’s house across the street and said that vehicle had also been scratched down its length.
12:14 a.m. Vandalism reported on State Street. Reporting party said an oil filter was loosened causing oil loss.
11:15 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4th W. Reporting party said they were having a seizure.
Sept. 2
12:17 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Boulder Street. Reporting party said there was a big truck.
10:37 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a kayak was in the road in both westbound lanes.
Sept. 3
12:23 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said 67-year-old mother fell and was bleeding from her head.
1:21 p.m. Theft reported at Cordon Park. Reporting party said security cameras had been taken from the park in August.
10:37 p.m. Drug information reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said there was a smell of pot and outside a group of three people were smoking.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.
Sept. 1
6:49 a.m. Medical emergency reported at 4064 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 91-year-old woman had fallen and hit her head.
2:07 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said there was a large sink hole two feet deep around where a culvert crossed.
10:51 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 1st Street in Rigby. Reporting party said a possibly intoxicated male was trying to change a tire and stumbling and falling over in the Idaho National Laboratory bus lot.
Sept. 2
5:34 a.m. Dog reported on 3421 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said dogs at a house on the other side of the road had been barking all night.
1:53 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1425 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a 90-year-old woman had fallen, though not sustained injury.
4:24 p.m. Information reported at Jim Moore Pond in Roberts. Reporting party said people were out on the water with jet skis when no motorized vehicles were allowed.
8:50 p.m. Shots reported on Kelley Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said people were shooting in the dark near the ski resort.
Sept. 3
3:43 a.m. Dog reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said there was an ongoing issue with a barking dog east of the house.
9:18 a.m. Disturbance reported on 1st East in Ririe. Reporting party said wife hit the reporting party while children were present.
4:56 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said they were flagged down by an individual in Roberts and advised of a dead cow in the lane of travel between Roberts and Sage Port.