Amid several updates from Road and Bridge on Dec. 19, Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners of his progress with Great West Engineers on the new Transfer Station.

Cromwell indicated he has been collaborating closely with Travis Pyle with Great West to obtain the operational cost estimate for the station.


