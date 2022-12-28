Amid several updates from Road and Bridge on Dec. 19, Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners of his progress with Great West Engineers on the new Transfer Station.
Cromwell indicated he has been collaborating closely with Travis Pyle with Great West to obtain the operational cost estimate for the station.
“Hopefully before the end of the year, I’ll have those numbers for the commissioners,” Cromwell said.
Currently, he said, he and Pyle are planning on having a public discussion on January 9 — not a hearing, but an open discussion, to get the communities input on the station plans thus far. Whether the discussion will be held during the regular Board of Commissioners Meeting, or if it will be a Special Meeting has not yet been determined.
“If he has some pictures or something of it, I’d like to see it before it the ninth,” County Commissioner Roger Clark said.
Cromwell disclosed he is currently working on putting together numbers and a packet, which may have those illustrations, to each member of the board before the end of the year. This would be to give them time to review those figures and make small changes, if needed, before the January 9 meeting.
The only Commissioner meeting that will be held between now and Jan. 9 will be the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting following the New Year holiday.
During the previous meeting Pyle had with the board on Sept. 12 , he presented them with a master plan of the new station which he had brought down from $9.2 million to $4.3 million after applying certain cost-saving measures.
Immediately following Pyle’s update at the time, Cromwell added a few of his own cost-saving suggestions. He suggested the use of a phased building system, which would allow the county to focus on beginning with the bare minimum of an operational building, additional space and entrances would be a second phase, and luxury items such as heating and scale covers would be introduced during a third phase.
At the time, Pyle mentioned he would be willing to work with Cromwell on developing the final master plan for the station.
At the same meeting, Cromwell presented a bid of $3,999 for a new Lincoln welder, as the welder currently owned by the county is 26 years old and requires about as much time of maintenance as it does operating.
“It’s getting to the point I can’t even get parts for it,” said Broch Williams, Lead Road and Bridge Mechanic.
The welder is used, Cromwell said, to fix the equipment the department has and needs to complete daily tasks. According to Williams several parts of the machine are worn out and can only weld mild steel and can no longer weld stainless, heliarch, aluminum or other materials he needs.
According to Cromwell, all the quotes they received on welders came within $30 of each other. While he was entertaining two quotes, one from Lincoln and another from Miller, he said he was persuaded with the offer of a $500 rebate on the Lincoln Model.
The rebate is valid only through the end of the year, so purchasing the welder before January will allow the total price of the machine to drop below $3,500.
“I think we have enough money in the tool budget,” Cromwell said.
Where the department needs the welder and are having so much trouble keeping the two-decades old machine in working order, County Commissioner Shayne Young believes approving the purchase is a “no-brainer,” as Williams’ time is worth more than the purchase itself.
“The price seems pretty reasonable on them,” said Clark. “I think they need it and they have the money for it, why, I support that.”
