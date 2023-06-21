Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell notified the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on June 12 that he is applying for an emergency grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). He stated he will be asking for $100,000.

At this point, Cromwell stated, he has to finalize cost estimates in replacing the culverts which failed out west of Roberts and caused flooding for many out in the area.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.