Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell notified the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on June 12 that he is applying for an emergency grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC). He stated he will be asking for $100,000.
At this point, Cromwell stated, he has to finalize cost estimates in replacing the culverts which failed out west of Roberts and caused flooding for many out in the area.
Culverts west of the Roberts failed earlier this year in April, according to the April 19 edition of The Jefferson Star, causing the board to sign a Disaster Emergency Declaration for flooding. At the time both Road and Bridge and Flood Control had worked together throughout the weekend to mitigate the damage.
At the time, Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires stated the emergency declaration would allow the county access to funds needed to clear snow from ditches to to prevent further flooding as the year’s snowmelt continued.
“A declaration is about unlocking the resources to respond to a situation,” Squires said back in April.
Now, as of June 12, Cromwell stated he is finalizing the cost estimates for those failed culverts and compiling the information into an application he can submit to LHTAC.
At the same meeting, Cromwell gave a brief update to the board regarding the status of a railroad crossing application near the Jefferson Hills Subdivision.
Cromwell stated he had been working on the application to the Rail Road for the crossing, while simultaneously stressing the crossing would not be new, but that it is in need of upgrading.
He stated his hope that in reiterating the crossing’s status of “existing” will help mitigate the cost of the application. However, he warned the board that the county may still have to pay the $17,000 application fee.
This railroad crossing came up in discussion with the board back in March when resident David Farnsworth applied to vacate the road. The road was a county road, he had stated, but had not been completed by the developer nor maintained by the county and said he had expended his own resources in maintaining it.
Farnsworth stated at his public hearing on March 20 that the road also posed safety concerns for his family as it had seen increased traffic which cuts into his property.
The railroad crossing, which sits to the west of Farnsworth’s property, he said at the time, was never properly approved by the rail road company before it was built.”
The vacation of the road was denied, though Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor advised it should be maintained by the county. Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton had also stated at the time that he had spoken to the railroad company about the possibility of removing the road blockages they had placed on the crossing and installing a gated fence for emergency access to the subdivision.
Now, Cromwell and Public Works are working toward making this crossing a valid one. He stated at the June 12 meeting that he was bringing this update to the board as a forewarning that there may be costs related to the process.
He also stated he will be having the area surveyed to allow him to create a preliminary design for the crossing; this design will not be detailed, but the bare minimum necessary to move their application through the process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.