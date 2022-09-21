To move forward with building a transfer station in the county, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners discussed planning the station out in phases with Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell and Travis Pyle of Great West Engineers.
On Sept. 12, Cromwell met with Pyle for the first time since beginning his work with the county. In order to both inform Cromwell as well as refresh the board, Pyle reiterated some of the decisions regarding the transfer station up to that point.
“This has gone through a bit of an evolution, Rob,” Pyle said.
Initially, on June 27, Pyle had come to the board with a Master Development Plan for a $9,228,000 transfer station to be built on County Line Road. At the time, Pyle had stated the design was based on the previous walk-throughs the board had performed of transfer stations in surrounding counties. The plan included items the board liked and preferred from those counties’ facilities.
After assessing the plan and the cost, Pyle and the board were able to discuss options for reducing the cost of the station.
One of the options Pyle implemented in his new plan was a reduction of the scale house’s size. This would leave the scales exposed to the elements. One option the commissioners did not like at the time was the co-mingling of residential and commercial traffic, which was why they preferred to keep two separate traffic flows.
Reducing the scale house and possibly using commercial stalls as residential stalls on the weekend would reduce the size of the operation by 2,000 square feet, thus reducing the total cost by half.
“We’re looking at doing only 1 access... we’ve retained separate access to keep separate traffic flows,” Pyle said during his presentation on Sept. 12.
After assessing the revised plan, which according to Brandy Ward with Solid Waste had a reduced price of approximately $4.3 million, Cromwell made a few cost-saving suggestions of his own.
He suggested to Pyle that the county should move forward in phases, beginning with the bare minimum of an operational building. The following phase, according to his rough idea would be to include additional space, a west entrance for the separate traffic flow and a small scale building.
The third phase, according to Cromwell, would be to add luxury items such as heating, covers for the scales, etc.
Pyle stated he would be happy to discuss the phases of the plan with Cromwell in order to move forward toward a developing a final master plan which could be presented at a public hearing.
According to Pyle, a public hearing would only be necessary as a vehicle for informing public of the idea, showing them the plan and taking input on what the public wants or needs in a transfer station.
A public hearing, Pyle said, would be the next step in moving the project forward.
“The last proposal was lower than the first,” Pyle said. “It’s still workable.”
He assured Cromwell and the commissioners of the plans adaptability stating if the county cannot afford to have some pieces, that he could make the plan amendable so they could add those features on at a later date.
As of now, the board stated they do not yet have an idea of the budget for this project. According to County Clerk Colleen Poole, the county budgeted about $3 million for the transfer station in the next fiscal year’s budget.
While a budget for the project hasn’t been determined, County Commissioner Roger Clark stated the board will still have to further investigate the operational cost of the station.
Due to the potentially high cost of operations, Ward stated the station will not be a “free-to-dump” facility for out-of-county people or county residents. She stated there will have to be fees with every use and that proximity to their patrons would still be an appeal to county residents.
Giving the board rough number, Pyle stated counties will typically charge $20 to $30 per ton to operate their station.
After discussing and planning the phases for the development with Cromwell, Pyle stated he hopes to create a rendering of the station for the county and for a public meeting.