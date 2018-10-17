Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath informed the Board of Commissioners Oct. 9 that 2017 flooding culvert replacement hydrologic and hydraulic study has been completed.
According to the report’s executive summary, of the 14 sites researched for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement, eight of the culverts are adequate for a 100-year flood event. Six of the locations are reported to be undersized.
“The paved road that washed out on 400 North, the recommendation is four more pipes to pass the 100 year event,” Walrath said.
After the flooding that occurred west of Roberts in 2017 the county placed a four-foot culvert at 400 N.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires said she spoke with Idaho Recovery Coordinator Jared Dick regarding if the county needs to adhere to the results of the study, or if having already upgrading them–but not to the given recommendation–be adequate.
“He doesn’t think that’s going to be a problem,” she said. “The summary states this; obviously any change that’s made is an improvement.”
In the mean time, the county is going to wait to replacing the culvert to the recommended size until Squires hears back from Dick.
Walrath said the study cost close to $20,000 but will be reimbursed 90 percent from FEMA.
“Having that study was one of the requirements for that money (reimbursement),” Squires said.
In other discussion, Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said the county received a letter from Eastern Idaho Public Health that stated there a couple compliance issues at the County Line Landfill.
According to the letter, too many “white goods” (appliances) containing Freon have been accumulating on the cement pad over the past year as required by the operating plan.
Walrath said the department holds on to the appliances until metal prices are more substantial and then they sell them. Therefore they have had an excess of them over the past few months.
Likewise, some waste mainly concrete and stumps have not been covered, also required by the operating plan.
“I’m not really sure why all of a sudden the daily covering is a big deal because it hasn’t been for years,” Walrath said. “We have started covering that stuff up.”
The county has until Oct. 26 to remedy the issues.