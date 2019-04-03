Custer homicide trial changed to Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and county department heads, that the trial for Challis resident Mark Wilson, who is accused of a 2018 murder, has had a change of venue to Jefferson County.
During the March 25 staff meeting, Anderson said the venue change will be a financial burden on the county.
“So we will be doing the jury and the trial and the security and housing the suspect,” Anderson said. “It’ll be a burden on our county until that trial is over with.”
Butikofer said once the order is signed, he will also order Wilson to be transported and housed in Jefferson County Jail, which he said they tried to avoid because the jail is low on beds.
“It’s a murder trial so he’s going to be a high-risk inmate, probably have to be in solitary confinement,” Butikofer said.
“We’ll never break-even,” Anderson said.
Anderson told The Star March 27 that after speaking with Judge Stevan H. Thompson, the county will be reimbursed for all costs of the trial according to state statute.
Wilson’s trial was rescheduled in February to take place in June 19 at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse to ensure an impartial jury. The pretrial conference will be May 13 at 1:30 p.m.
According to an article published Feb. 28 by the Challis Messenger, Thompson ruled that Wilson will also undergo a full psychological examination in addition to a competency evaluation.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson argued that driving witnesses from Challis to Rigby and housing them in Rigby is an extreme inconvenience and an unnecessary expense for Custer.
“We’ve addressed this before,” Thompson is reported saying. “I’m going to deny the request to hold the trial in Challis. There will be continued pretrial publicity that will impair the ability to seat an impartial jury.”
Wilson was charged with first-degree murder after he was accused of shooting and killing his housemate, Pat Brown, March 24, 2018.
According to an article in the Challis Messenger, March 29, 2018, when Custer County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stuart Talbot and Sheriff Stuart Lumpkin arrived at Brown’s house shortly after the call, Wilson was standing outside.
“After placing him in handcuffs, Mark stated ‘I shot Pat,’” Talbot wrote in his affidavit.
Talbot said he could smell alcohol on Wilson’s breath. When the deputy asked Wilson if he’d been drinking, he said yes.
A Challis ambulance crew arrived shortly after and determined there was nothing they could do to save Brown. She died of a .22-caliber shot to the head. Wilson told Sheriff Lumpkin where to find the .22-caliber rifle in Brown’s house, according to Talbot’s affidavit.