EIPH — The COVID Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) met on February 19 and finalized the next groups of Idahoans to receive the COVID vaccine as soon as the Governor releases a date for that to start, which is tentatively scheduled for early April. Following is a list of those groups:
• Food and agriculture workers (including food processing workers)
• USDA processing plant inspectors
• Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers
• Idaho National Guard if not included earlier
• Manufacturing, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers
• Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors
• Homeless shelter residents
Current groups that are available for COVID-19 vaccinations are residents of long-term care facilities, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and individuals 65 years of age and older.
For a more comprehensive list of people currently eligible to receive the vaccine, please go here: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
We are no longer having currently eligible people register for a waitlist as we are now to a point where we can schedule people without having a waitlist. Once the next priority groups are opened though, anyone from previous priority groups that wants to be vaccinated will have to register online on our website to get on the waitlist.