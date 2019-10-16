The 4000 E. waterline project is expected to take a few weeks longer than planned, with Oct. 7 having been the original proposed completion date.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said the Church of Latter-day Saints, with a new building on the road, has been in charge of installing the new waterline through a contract with D. L. Beck. Richardson said the church also agreed to pay for an onsite engineer to oversee the project.
With the Oct. 7 deadline not going to be met, Scott Nielsen with NBW Architects said the church would no longer continue to pay the engineer. Mitch Bradley, city public works director, said he felt it was important to have an engineer on the job.
“Since (Keller Associates) have been on the job, I’m extremely pleased with the way it’s going,” Bradley said.
Dave Walrath, Jefferson County public works administrator, has previously said the waterline project on 4000 E. experienced difficulties, including failing multiple water pressure tests. Richardson said since the project has had the oversight of Keller Associates, it has been going better.
“It’s been a huge change since that oversight has been there,” Richardson said.
City Council members approved negotiations with D. L. Beck Oct. 3. An agreement was written up that the city would pay for the engineers and be reimbursed by the construction company. The agreement stated the city would pay Keller Associates for up to four weeks, starting Oct. 9. D. L. Beck would then pay the city back within thirty days of receiving the bill from the city.
Richardson said D. L. Beck signed that agreement Oct. 8.