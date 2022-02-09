Dads on Duty: Keeping students safe at RMS

Following a series of gun appearances at Rigby Middle School, local dads have made it a goal to be more involved in the lives of students.
Scott Taylor and BJ Edwards act as RMS’ “Dads on Duty,” patrolling the hallways and lunchroom for students that may need a friend.
The program at Rigby was inspired by the original Dads on Duty group at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Dads on Duty began as a way to deter fighting in schools, according to their Gofundme page.
“I found a video of them doing this... and I showed it to my wife, who then showed it to the school and they wanted to do the same thing,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s wife, Amber, has been involved with attending school board meetings, volunteering, the PTO and has volunteered as a greeter at the middle school, Scott said.
“It’s just to help get more cohesiveness with the school, kids, teachers and parents,” Scott said. “I think it helps everyone kind of get more connected and I think that’s one of the big problems is that people aren’t connecting more like they used to.”
Scott said the program has been going on for about a month and he’s able to be at the school once a week for the first lunch hour. Currently, only Scott and Edwards participate as Dads on Duty.
“It’d be awesome to get five or six dads every single lunch hour,” Scott, who has a daughter at RMS in the seventh grade, said. “It would just do a lot more for this little program.”
For Scott, he said it was shocking to hear that in “podunk Rigby, Idaho,” there would be a shooting. He believes that the answer to solving these problems lies with families and parents.
“I think all the problems can be solved in the home,” Scott stated. “I don’t want my kids to be in schools with metal detectors. We’d probably pull our kids out of school if that’s where it went. Parents need to take more responsibility for their children’s’ mental and emotional well being. This is a way to get parents involved and show kids that they care and they’re concerned.”
Scott says a day on duty for him begins with saying hello to his daughter before going to walk down the halls, greet students and make them feel seen. He also will mingle with students playing soccer or basketball, sometimes joining in, and just trying to have as much exposure with the students as possible.
“I try to be as open and friendly as I can, learn their names, and specifically try to talk to kids that are isolating themselves or may be shy,” Scott said. “I try to talk to them so they feel connected and like someone cares. It’s different every time.”
Scott says for him, his family and his kids are everything to him, and that this time he spends at RMS in a worthwhile investment in children.
“The kids needs to know that they matter to you as a parent,” he stated. “For me, I think this is almost as therapeutic for me as it is for the kids. It can be nerve wracking to reach out to people, just like it can be for kids, but I’ve had to push to put myself out there and make connections.”
Scott also stated that Idaho prides itself on parent directed education and that getting involved with students can guard off bad influences. He continued, saying that there’s an idea that people have that nothing is going to happen here, which leads to dropped defenses.
“Maybe the student felt ostracized and unconnected and if there was more connection, maybe it wouldn’t have happened,” Scott said of the RMS shooting that took place May 6, 2021.
For any parents that would like to get involved with the RMS Dads on Duty group, Scott said they’re currently working to create a Facebook group, or they can reach out to Student Safety Coordinator Whitney Wagoner by either calling Rigby Middle or through email at WWagoner@sd251.org.
Wagoner stated that dads, guardians and any positive male figure in the community is welcome to get involved. Any applicants will go through a background check done by the district office and will need to meet to discuss what hours are needing coverage. Once the details are finalized, they’ll receive a t-shirt and begin
According to Wagoner, the ultimate goal of the program is to bring fathers together as they take shifts protecting the grounds of the school through interacting with the students in a positive manner while also helping to prevent misbehavior and exclusion amongst the student body.
“I saw an article about the original Dads on Duty and I thought to myself ‘I keep getting signs that we should do this,” Wagoner said. “We have the PTO at both middle schools that are made up of amazing women and I think this is a way to get the guys involved. I think it makes a world of difference to have them there – the kids have gotten to know them and feel comfortable with them.”
Wagoner said the word is slowly getting out there but she already feels that she’s seen a major difference with the students. The Dads on Duty program allows for increased security at the schools, while not having law enforcement patrolling the hallways.
“The biggest concern I heard was ‘I don’t want police officers, I want school to feel normal’ and that was the mission behind the program,” Wagoner said. “Scott and BJ are also really sports driven and have been able to connect with the young men that are here. I haven’t seen as much middle school rowdy behavior as I have in the past.”
With the winter weather keeping kids inside, Wagoner said it’s the season where kids feel like they’re bursting at the seams. She also stated that lunchtime can be really hard for kids. Wagoner’s overall goal is to build relationships with the community and the school district, especially after the trials RMS has had over the last year.
“I think we can work together as a community to make the schools safe,” she said. “It also provides positive role models for students that might not have that outside of school – give them someone to connect with.”