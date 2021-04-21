Wind storms the week of April 7 caused damage throughout Jefferson County while causing closures of sections of I-15.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, there were reported utility lines down at 261 N 4100 E, 491 N 3700 E and 2900 E 200 N, a downed tree at 3500 E 100 N, a low-hanging utility line at 75 N 4100 E, along with a tree that fell on a utility line at 320 N 3rd W.
Central Fire District had five wind related calls, three of which were for downed lines for power or cable.
CFD Chief Carl Anderson reported on a fire call from a downed line and another call where an individual decided to burn a “small amount” of yard debris during high winds. Anderson stated that there are no damage assessments on any of the calls they received.
“Don’t do it,” Anderson said of burning during high-wind days. “Central Fire checks daily with the weather service and we discourage burning when there’s going to be sustained winds of 10 mph or more.”
Anderson suggests calling the non-emergency line for Jefferson County Dispatch whenever someone is wanting to burn to give information on their burn as well as to check if burning is safe, as CFD keeps in touch with dispatch regularly to give information on whether it’s safe to burn or not.
“Make sure to have water or some means on hand to put out a fire if you’re burning and to not leave fires unattended,” he stated. “You can’t just light a fire and walk away. Also, if you’ve been burning the day before, check and make sure there aren’t any embers that could get away and start a fire somewhere else.”
Rigby Police Department Chief Sam Tower reported one trampoline that blew down North State Street and ended up in a different yard, with no damage reported from the incident.
The Idaho Transportation Department closed a portion of I-15 near Roberts April 8 to the US Hwy. 20 interchange in Idaho Falls due to high winds and blowing dust.
Winds were between 30 and 40 mph consistently with gusts of 50 to 55 mph. A high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Mud Lake and Arco as forecasters expected gusts to reach 60 mph.