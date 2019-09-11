Dancing can connect people, make them smile and open doors to new friendships.
This is certainly true for Rigby boys Kyson and Tanner Parker, who spent three weeks in July performing in international dance festivals with the American Footworks Dance Team in France.
“We’re all really close, and we only got closer on tour,” Kyson said. “It was just like you were surrounded by family the whole time.”
American Footworks, operated out of Rexburg, is one of the few internationally performing dance teams of its kind in the nation, co-owner and team director Mindy Larsen said. Larsen said this year’s performances went especially well.
“This was one of the most successful, well-received tours we’ve ever had,” she said.
The team also performs in the Idaho International Summerfest in Rexburg and Rigby. Larsen said Kyson, 16, and Tanner, 14, were the only ones from Jefferson County on the team, which consisted of about 20 people.
Tanner said team members began practicing in March. He said though the team has disbanded for the year, they still spend time together and remain friends. Tanner said that friendship was his favorite part about being on the team. He said he also enjoyed performing for and meeting the people in France.
“One of the people watching our festivals said watching us dancing made her happy,” he said. “And that’s really what it’s all about.”
Tanner and Kyson have both been clogging for 11 years. Their mother, Kasandra Parker, owns In Step Clogging in Rigby. She said Kyson had been 5 and Tanner had been 3 when they began learning to dance. She said her two younger children also clog.
“The only one in my family that doesn’t clog is my husband,” she said, adding that he is supportive.
American Footworks is geared toward clogging, but Larsen said about 30% of the team’s performance is clogging, while the other 70% includes cowboy, swing, waltz, pioneer and other traditional American dances. Tanner said joining the team allowed him to learn dances both he and Kyson had previously been unexposed to.
“I had never really done any type of dance besides clogging until this, so it was really fun learning the other styles and being able to perform in front of other people,” he said.
Other than dancing and forming friendships, Kyson and Tanner also had the opportunity to explore the country with Kasandra Parker for a few days. She said that included exploring the beaches of Normandy, gazing at ancient castles and, of course, visiting the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Now back in Rigby, Kyson and Tanner are attending school and teaching novice clogging lessons at In Step Clogging. Tanner and Kyson both said they plan to try out to be on American Footworks again. Kyson described it as “probably the best experience of my life so far” and Tanner said it had also impacted him.
“I would love to do it again, the next time they have it I would really like to be on it,” Tanner said. “It was one of the greatest experiences I ever had.”