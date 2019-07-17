Danish man researches family link to Ririe

In the early 1900s, Lars Ledet left his home in Denmark to start a new life in the United States, landing in Jefferson County around 1905.
According to a 1943 Rigby Star article, Ledet farmed in the area for 40 years on Butler Island before moving to Ririe. More than 100 years later, his great-nephew of the same first name visited the county on a quest to learn more about an uncle he only met a handful of times.
“Lars of Ririe, he was my grandpa’s older brother,” said Lars Kjaergaard. “Lars was really the one who should have had my great-grandfather’s farm in Denmark, but something happened, and we don’t know exactly what, but I think it was a girl.”
Kjaergaard, who is from Århus, Denmark, said he believed Lars Ledet had left after the rejection of a girl in Denmark. Kjaergaard said Ledet never did get married, which made it difficult to learn more about him compared with other family members he has researched.
“In Iowa and Minnesota, there lives today just as many of my family as lives in Denmark,” he said. “But here (in Idaho), nobody lives, because Lars died, and he had no children and he had no wife.”
Kjaergaard said he spent five weeks in the United States in 2019, researching his family in five different states including Iowa and Minnesota. He went alone for that trip, which he said allowed him to integrate with Americans.
“I always come very much into people’s lives when I go there alone, instead of being there with Danes,” he said. “It can be lonely, especially in the long roads, the long, long roads you have in Iowa.”
For the trip to Idaho, he traveled with his friend and hiking buddy Henrik Scriver, who is a historian. Kjaergaard said four days would be dedicated to his family’s history, but the rest of two-week trip, he and Scriver would be visiting Yellowstone National Park and otherwise vacationing.
Though there is a relaxing aspect to the travel, Kjaergaard said three years of planning went into the two trips, as he gathered background information and searched through various files in his possession. He said those files included clippings from The Rigby Star and The Post Register saved by Ledet that gave a window into the man’s interests.
“He was interested in agriculture, in irrigation and in some more special, you could call it hobby things, maybe,” Kjaergaard said.
Kjaergaard said he could only learn so much from afar, and said he hoped to learn more about his great-uncle by visiting the place Ledet lived.
“It’s been a bit difficult here to find out of things beforehand,” he said July 10. “But it seems now that it’s going to be easier because we are here (in Jefferson County).”
Kjaergaard said he hoped to learn more from first-hand accounts and from actually seeing the places Ledet had been. As part of the trip, he said he visited the Museum of Idaho and received help finding locations relevant to Ledet’s life. As of July 11, his plans were to go to the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum in Rigby and then travel to Ririe and up in the hills behind Heise, where Ledet farmed.
This is the last trip Kjaergaard had planned for the U.S., and he said his plan next is to pull all of the information he has gathered into a story. He said he hopes to eventually publish his family history if he finds an interested publisher.