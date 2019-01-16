A 37-acre parcel owned by the Dansie family located at 3831 E. 300 N. and at 3845 E. 300 N. was approved to be annexed into the City of Rigby during Thursday night’s Rigby Planning and Zoning meeting, along with a zone change from Agriculture-10 to Residential-1, Residential-2 and Commercial-1.
City Clerk Dave Swager said the request is to have the first third of the property be C-1, the second third be R-2 and the last third to be R-1. Century 21 Realtor Ted Whyte said the voluntary annexation was requested by the Dansie’s to make their property more marketable and sellable.
“We viewed it as a transitional piece,” Whyte said. “Most people looking for commercial use want to be on a state highway for visibility, signage and access.”
By granting annexation and the zone change, Whyte indicated that it would allow the city to expand its western border, plus city water and sewer is within a couple hundred yards from the property.
“We felt like it was a win-win situation for the city, or for a future developer,” he said.
No one spoke in favor of the proposal, but two spoke in neutrality.
Both Greg Klingler and Marvin Fielding—residents of the adjacent Sunbrook Estates—said they’re not opposed to the proposal, however they were concerned about the additional traffic entering and exiting Highway 48 from the multi-family housing.
“Adding more residents to that north side of the road will create a flood of young people crossing the highway,” Klingler said.
Dan Jones of Sunbrook Estates was the only patron who spoke in opposition of the zone change. He indicated that by allowing multi-family housing, the value of his home would likely decrease.
“If you put multi homes in that spot; they would look right down into my backyard and it would destroy the value of my home,” he said.
Overall the commission agreed that annexation is a benefit to both the Dansies and the city. Commissioners Brent Ellsworth and Mike Wilder however questioned the R-2 zoning and suggested approving the annexation and tabling a zone change decision until they review the plat.
“As far as annexation, I feel it would be appropriate,” Ellsworth said. “I would table being able to zone it because there’s too many questions.”
Another concern shared by many members of the commission was the proposed R-2 zone. Commissioner Glen Bennett said he is “fine” with the whole proposal except the multi-family housing.
However because the application was for annexation and a zone change, the commission could only either approve the whole thing or deny it.
“To me it’s either or, you either approve annexation with the zone changes, or you don’t,” City Attorney Robin Dunn said.
With that, Bennett’s motion to approve the application was approved 3-1 with Wilder voting “no.”