Dash for Down Syndrome fundraiser takes place virtually

The Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) organization’s annual Dash for Down Syndrome Fundraiser was held Aug. 22 – virtually this year due to COVID-19.
EIDS President Rochelle Larsen of Rigby began the non-profit organization after her daughter BrynnLe was born with Down Syndrome seven years ago. Larsen and her husband found no support groups for them in Idaho and had to travel to Utah.
“BrynnLe was diagnosed after she was born and we had no clue what to do,” Larsen said. “We were traveling to a support group in Utah for so long, eventually my husband looked at me and said we should just start something in Idaho because there had to be at least one family out there we could help.”
The Larsens ended up hiring a lawyer and founding their 501©(3), or non-profit group. A friend that enjoys running helped them start the fundraiser race, which has now become one of the largest events that takes place annually at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls.
“We use the Dash for Down Syndrome race as a way to not only raise funds for the organization, but also to celebrate the kids and family members we have with Down Syndrome,” Larsen said.
The event normally takes place the fourth Saturday in August and draws in hundreds of participants. Last year, the event had approximately 900 people. Participants can join in a one mile fun run/walk, a 5k or a 10k, according to their website, www.easternidahodownsyndrome.org.
BrynnLe’s Brigrade is the Larsen’s Team for the run, and they completed their celebration at a family reunion this year.
“We did our’s early to show people that they can still participate virtually and take this time to celebrate their children and Down Syndrome,” Larsen said.
Participants are encouraged to post their photos and videos online along with sponsor tags and the hashtag, #dashfordownsyndrome2020. Prizes and giveaways are still happening and those who joined a team are encouraged to reach out to team parents/captains to see if a small walk, run or gathering is taking place instead.
“As a mom and from the board, the main thing we want to emphasize is that we’re more alike than we are different,” Larsen said. “One of my favorite quotes says ‘the only disability is a bad attitude,’ and those with Down Syndrome should be given every opportunity that anyone else would receive. We hope people still take this time to celebrate their child or family member.”
More information on the EIDS organization can be found at www.easternidahodownsyndrome.org/who-we-are and their Facebook page, “Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect.”