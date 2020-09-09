While optimism was not rewarded for summer plans of Daughters of Utah Pioneers, most camps of the Jefferson County Company have scheduled meetings for September, a release from the Daughters of Utah Pioneers stated. A training meeting for officers, coupled with the annual Jubilee celebration for all members, scheduled for Aug. 24, was canceled as Covid concerns continued. Because DUP operates on a September-May calendar, this month’s meetings represent the start of a new year. Annual dues will be collected by Oct. 15. Newly elected officers will be installed.
According to the release, three of the five area camps have announced their meetings. Dorion, which meets the third Monday of each month will be at the home of Irene Hughes at 1:00 p.m. Sept. 21. Camp captain is Gae Lynne Hinckley.
LuAnn meets at 1:00 p.m. the second Monday. The opening meeting will be Sept. 14 at the Lewisville chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Mary Jo Holm is camp captain.
Snake River Crossing, with Ruth Carter as captain, also meets the second Monday of the month at 1:00 p.m. This month, the meeting will be held outside, in the pavilion of the Rigby East Stake Center at 4021 East 300 North.
Labelle Camp has not announced a meeting for September. Golden Grain will not meet this month.
Submitted by D.U.P