Daughters of Utah Pioneers meet for training for upcoming Jubilee Celebration

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
From L to R: Ruth Carter, Elayne Lambertsen, Carolyn Lyons, Pat Sanderson, Ellen Jacobson, and Marilyn Shumway of the Snake River Crossing Camp of Daughters of Utah Pioneers visit at the organization’s Jubilee celebration, August 23, at Labelle Lake.
Nearly fifty members of the Jefferson County Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers met Monday, Aug. 23, at the Labelle Lake for a training meeting and Jubilee celebration.
According to Helen Aldridge, who is the Public Relations Officer for the DUP, stated the officers from the five camps received basic instructions from their company counterparts. Afterwards, members received a program of cowboy poetry by Oral Elser, followed by a lunch served outside. Theme for the event was “Round ‘Em Up.”
Current Company officers are President Brenda Packard; first Vice President is Janeal Nield; second Vice President is Jerri Lee; Secretary is Sheryl Decker; Treasurer is Karla Scott; Registrar is Faun McMurtrey; Historians are Shayla Bates and Sheila Orgill.
Aldridge stated monthly camp meetings begin in September. There will be meetings at Snake River Crossing at 1 p.m. on the second Monday, and also at Golden Grain at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a meeting on the third Monday at Labelle at 1 p.m.
DUP is a women’s organization dedicated to honoring those who settled The West. Members trace their roots to ancestors who were in Utah Territory prior to 1869; that includes Native Americans, trappers and traders, soldiers and railroad workers, as well as pioneers.