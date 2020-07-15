Daughters of Utah Pioneers plan for annual jubilee

Looking ahead with optimism, leaders of the Jefferson County Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers are making plans for their annual Jubilee, usually held in August. They are looking forward to meeting with organization members at 10:30 a.m. August 24 at Cordon Park in Rigby. The first half hour will be dedicated to training camp officers. At 11:00 a.m., a sack lunch picnic will be served to all members. The outdoor location and menu are in keeping with the ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
Company president is Faun McMurtry, assisted by vice presidents, Jerrie Lee and Vicki Boyle. Sheryl Decker serves as secretary and Cheryl Taylor is treasurer. Other elected county officers are Sheila Orgill, historian; and Shayla Bates, Registrar.
DUP members will be apprised of the resumption of regular meetings and other activities. For the present, the International DUP has canceled in-person training and special events. Information is available at the ISDUP website.