Davis charged with witness intimidation

James Gordon Davis, 38, of Rigby was charged with four counts of witness intimidation for allegedly contacting a victims’ mother and telling her to keep two lewd conduct victims from testifying.
Davis already faced two charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16 July 30, after two girls reported he sexually assaulted them and threatened them with violence if they disobeyed his demands or if they told anyone.
Davis allegedly told the victims’ mother late last year to get the victims to “clam up and not say anything,” and for her “to disappear for a bit.”
The mother responded that she didn’t want the victims to testify and that she would try to avoid being subpoenaed.
Deputies monitoring Davis’ calls discovered he used three different inmates’ Telmate accounts to evade detection. In each call, the inmate whose account Davis used would talk for the voice recognition and hand the phone to Davis.
Two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 is punishable with up to life in prison. No contact orders were issued between Davis and the victims. Davis’ arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
According to a probable cause affidavit from July 30, the victims’ mother went to the Rigby Police Department July 26, to inform the police of Davis’ actions. She said her 13-year-old daughter had runaway earlier that day, and when the girl was found at the Rigby Fairgrounds, she told her mother that Davis had been sexually abusing her the last three years.
During an interview July 30, the mother spoke with police again saying her older daughter told her that the day she ran away, Davis had tried to make her take a shower with him. When she refused, he punched her in the face.
Davis would allegedly make her and her younger sister perform sex acts on him, and threatened them with beatings if they ever told anyone.
The affidavit states that the victims were brought to the Family Crisis Center and underwent forensic interviews.
After the forensic interviews, the officer arrested Davis that day and took him to the Rigby Police Department. During the interview process, Davis didn’t deny the claims but asked who had reported the incidents.