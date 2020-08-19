Jefferson County Commissioners moved to reaffirm Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer’s decision to issue Weston Davis an additional contract to complete work with the Planning and Zoning Department.
At the regular commissioners’ meeting Aug. 10, Mark Taylor, the Prosecuting Attorney candidate that won May’s primary election, spoke about concerns he and others in the community allegedly have with hiring Davis to work with the Planning and Zoning office.
“There’s concern that this job was supposed to be his responsibility anyway,” Taylor told commissioners. “There’s also known hostilities between Davis and the Planning and Zoning office. I don’t know if it’s wise to pay for these confrontations to continue.”
Taylor said that he has sent names of others able to do the work, including that he would be willing to step into the position and assist as well. Davis asked to address the commissioners following Taylor’s first remarks, to which he shared his understanding of the demands of working with Planning and Zoning.
“We’re seeing an extreme increase in growth,” Davis said. “With the increased load and high turnover, I was essentially co-administrating... things shot up to 20-40 calls a week, with 30 minutes to an hour for each call with more research. I was working for than 40 hours week for a job I was hired to do 20 hours a week.”
Planning and Zoning requested their own legal council, Bob Ziel, whose primary job was working on the ordinances, according to Davis. Davis said he has no issues with Ziel but was frustrated with the work coming from Ziel’s office and that there is still a lot of work to do on the ordinances to get them completed.
Davis went on to say that while there was one instance of issues between himself and the Planning and Zoning department, he was not interested in being painted as problematic or like he wasn’t doing his job.
“Presenting to the county that I am somehow asking for money for things that I’m supposed to be doing is just untrue,” Davis said to Taylor.
According to Davis, his contract with the county states that any work done with Planning and Zoning is subject to additional hourly rates in addition to his pay. Davis told commissioners he has never charged these rates in the past.
Planning and Zoning administrator Kevin Hathaway then spoke to commissioners, stating Davis’ sentiments weren’t entirely true either.
“He’s downplayed things and my department members would speak to that,” Hathaway said. “We’ve worked with other attorneys and Weston is the least effective.”
Taylor said he doesn’t believe that the optics are good in hiring Davis, as he is already employed by the county and his previous conflicts with the department. For Taylor, he states the issue is accountability.
Current Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said he’s worked with Davis for the last several years and believes he can do the job. Butikofer asked commissioners to ultimately ratify his decision, as he would be choosing Davis for the contract work with Planning and Zoning.
“I don’t see any reason why Weston isn’t the best man for the job,” Butikofer said.
Davis continued his statements by saying that Taylor was speaking vagaries and that he thinks it’s just Taylor believing in things.
“I don’t see how I’m the center of attention,” Davis said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock ended conversations by stating they would not be debating the subject further but that they appreciated everyone’s input.
A motion was made and passed unanimously to issue Davis a contract for $4,000 a month for the length of the contract, which will be from Aug. 17, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021.