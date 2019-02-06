A faulty electrical outlet resulted in a fire that caused approximately $20,000 in damages to the Sondra Fyfe Daycare in Rigby Jan. 27.
According to a Central Fire District press release, the district was dispatched to the daycare center at 7:21 p.m. It was reported that no one was in the daycare at the time and that the fire was in the kitchen. After dispatching the Rigby and Ririe Stations, Central Fire dispatched Menan and Lewisville for extra “man-power.”
Upon arrival, the department found that the property owners had extinguished the fire with snow and a fire extinguisher. The release states that the fire had not breached the attic or any other room, however there was extensive heat and smoke damage to other parts of the center.
After the remaining hot spots were cooled and the house ventilated Central Fire and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office deemed that the fire was caused by a faulty outlet.
“Officials commend the neighbors and business owners for keeping the daycare center from being a total loss,” the release states.