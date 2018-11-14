An Alberta man is dead after his motor home rolled while driving on I-15 south of Spencer Nov. 7, that also led to his passenger being transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Norman Hill, 78 of Ardrossan, Alberta, Canada was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2014 Monaco Dynasty motor home when his vehicle went off the right shoulder near milepost 178 and rolled.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, Hill succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Hill’s passenger, Eleanor Hill, 79, also of Androssan, was transported by air ambulance to EIRMC. It is still unknown if seatbelts were worn.
The crash is under further investigation.
Likewise, two were injured Nov. 11 after a driver failed to yield at a stop sign on the Ririe Business Loop.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, Rexburg resident Tyler Smith, 31, was driving westbound on US-26 in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when he struck Idaho Falls resident Parker Richards, 27, who was driving southbound on the Ririe Business Loop and failed to yield at the stop sign.
Richards’ passenger, Jonathan Klotzer, 27, of Bellingham, Wash. was ejected from the vehicle. Both he and Richards were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Smith and his juvenile passenger were both wearing seatbelts. The crash is under further investigation.