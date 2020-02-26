By Aerin Wright
Rick Miller, of East Central Idaho Planning and Development Association, otherwise coined “ECIPDA”, came to speak at the city council meeting Feb. 11 regarding the downtown potential for Roberts.
ECIPDA is a development company that helps facilitate community projects through grants, as well as small business loans. Miller explained that in order to apply for grants for downtown development, a city must have a “downtown plan,” put together by an engineer or architect.
ECIPDA works with the Rural Business Development Grants that awards funds to help communities afford to hire an architect to create a plan.
This plan would help identify deficiencies, areas of potential improvement and ways to bring people off of the interstate in order to bolster the economic growth of small businesses within Roberts.
To get started, the city would need to put together a downtown development board. The board would include business owners and community members, to help get the citizens involved, to send out surveys to see what people of Roberts would like to see happen, and the architect would work from those surveys.
The city would need to hold a public community meeting to discuss this possibility, but a meeting has not been scheduled at this time. The meeting could help the city determine whether the Mustang Center would be a business development center or other potential futures for the building.
The project is set to be discussed at the next city council meeting March 10. If the city sees a need for a meeting before March 10, they will post about a special meeting on their Facebook page.
Having an official downtown plan makes the city of Roberts more likely to get larger grants to go towards bringing those plans to reality. With this, there is the opportunity to create an “Urban Renewal District,” which would again consist of a board of members appointed by the city.
The Urban Renewal District would help keep tax based growth, due to potential property value tax increases, within the city. ECIPDA is willing to help Roberts put together an application for a Rural Business Development Grant in order to get the project started.
This project would span a decade or two, but has the potential to be very beneficial to the longevity and economic status of our town.