The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to retain the precinct district boundaries redrawn on Dec. 19, 2022, after concerns were brought up by members of the Republican Central Committee regarding the future of their precincts and elected precinct committee people.

According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the boundaries were changed as a matter of logistics; the precinct boundaries needed to be realigned based on the number of people in each precinct, he said the county believed it was necessary to create a new one to accommodate the voters.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.