The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to retain the precinct district boundaries redrawn on Dec. 19, 2022, after concerns were brought up by members of the Republican Central Committee regarding the future of their precincts and elected precinct committee people.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the boundaries were changed as a matter of logistics; the precinct boundaries needed to be realigned based on the number of people in each precinct, he said the county believed it was necessary to create a new one to accommodate the voters.
“What we didn’t see,” said County Commissioner Shayne Young, during a special meeting held on March 15, “was the ramifications, of it affecting the local parties, like the Republican Central Committee.”
At the meeting, he initially suggested the board rescind the boundary realignment as he believed the action may have possibly contributed to the exclusion of elected Precinct Committee people from their elected positions.
According to Dale Mortimer, an elected Precinct Committeeman who was present at the meeting, stated that his elected position was affected by the boundary change.
Richard Byram with the Jefferson County Republican Central Committee, stated the committee believed the boundary realignment created vacancies in the precincts. He then stated it was decided by the committee’s executive board that they then would need to fill vacancies in the precincts by appointment.
“I was elected to represent Clark,” Mortimer said in a phone interview following the meeting. After the boundaries changed, he explained, he no longer lived within the boundaries of the precinct he was elected to, creating a vacancy in the precinct.
At the meeting, Mortimer expressed his support for rescinding the boundary change, as it would allow the boundaries to return to how they were, and nullify the need to fill the vacancies the created by the change.
Rescinding, however, may cause a burden on the county according to Holly Ricks with the Elections office. Ricks stated doing another realignment would require expenses for additional informational letters, expenses related to creating new maps, and could also affect voter confidence or be seen as voter suppression as boundary changes can be confusing for voters.
Remarks from County Clerk Colleen Poole reminded the board they were in their right to realign the boundaries when and how they did. She stated conversations she had with the Secretary of State and Attorney General indicated the county had acted in compliance to state statute.
State Statute 34-301 gives the Board of County Commissioners the authority to create new or consolidate established precincts within their legislative district; the statute further gives a deadline of January 15 of a general election year.
With this statute in mind, Poole stated it was the indication of the Attorney General and Secretary of State that they felt the legislation’s intention was that realignments happen by the deadlines, so as not to cause confusion near the general elections.
At the meeting, Ricks stated her position that the issue the Republican Party Central Committee currently faced was an issue specific to the party, and not to the county.
Based on the opinion given by a former Attorney General in 1972, an opinion Mortimer referenced while addressing the board, an appropriate reaction for central committees after a boundary realignment would be continue operating with the previous boundaries regardless of the change, as those precinct committee people are, in fact, elected officials.
“It may be an old opinion, but the logic is still good,” Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated in regard to the 1972 opinion. He further clarified that Idaho code explicitly states Precinct Committeemen and women are to be elected, and appointments should only be made to fill vacancies resulting from death, moving out of jurisdiction areas and the like.
If an elected person has not died or moved, he explained to the public, you cannot use a boundary change to remove that person from office. He continued by stating precinct boundary changes are not justification for removing an elected person from an elected position as they do not create vacancies which need to be filled.
“That circumvents the political process,” Taylor said. “[and] the voter’s voice.”
Taylor advised the central committee continue to operate within the previous precinct boundaries regardless of the re-district actions the commissioners took, which would remain in effect.
This solution would be reminiscent of the legislative session which took place this past summer, as Mortimer brought up at the commissioner’s meeting. After the legislative district boundaries were changed. Although boundaries were changed and Jefferson County was no longer considered District 35, the legislators from the district went into session still representing what was very recently known as 35, regardless of the change.
Mortimer stated, in a phone conversation, that the central committee met the day following their March 15 conversation with the county commissioners, where they voted to do exactly as the county suggested and continue to operate on the previous boundaries.
“It turned out really good,” he said. “I’m happy with the way it turned out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.