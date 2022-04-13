Discussion regarding the proposal for the American Rescue Plan Act funds continued on April 4 during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners made no decisions on the project following the discussion, despite the urgency presented by members of the Facilities Planning Committee.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock began the discussion by notifying the Facilities Planning Committee that he and the other commissioners all received anonymous letters expressing their opposition to the building project proposed on March 21.
“They were very concerned with us moving forward with another building,” Hancock said, referring to the letters’ anonymous authors. “I just want the group to know that there’s some opposition by the community. That’s not going to stop us from continuing to look at this and evaluating what we really need to do and some of the steps forward.”
County Commissioners Roger Clark and Shayne Young both expressed their lingering concerns regarding the lack of space in the court clerks’ offices. This need was previously mention by Rebecca Squires, Emergency Management Coordinator, as one of the needs in the county that constructing an approximately 27,000 square foot building would address. However, both commissioners also expressed that there are additional needs in the county that are just as in need as the court clerks.
“Even if we were to go ahead with this project, we’re still, realistically a year or two out,” Clark said. “I think we need to look at what we can do today to help alleviate the crisis they have there, while looking at some other options.”
Clark mentioned that the commissioners and the committee need to step back and look at the costs of constructing a new building. He stated that even with the ARPA money, there could still be another four or five million dollars on top of it, depending on construction costs.
According to Hancock, the allocation of $389,500 that the Facilities Planning Committee allocated for Road and Bridge in their proposal on March 21 was not sufficient to make up for the department’s recent loss.
Hancock reminded the committee and the board that Road and Bridge uses fuel taxes as a way to fund the department, and as a result of COVID-19, the rate of travel dropped significantly, greatly reducing the department’s income.
“ARPA was designated for making up what was lost during COVID,” Hancock said. “It was to make up the difference of what we lost.”
According to Hancock, Road and Bridge spends between $100,000 to $200,000 every year in equipment repairs every year. Hancock stated that this is a need which can be solved immediately.
The Facilities Planning Committee also made an allocation to Central Fire District in their proposal; the committee proposed to give $300,000 to Central fire to aid in the fire district’s plan to purchase an ambulance, another need that according to Hancock, could be immediately solved.
“It’s totally not all where we can put the whole five and a half million dollars on a new building,” Clark said.
The biggest pressing need, according to Young, is to see where they find space to expand the courts. He stated that building a new building isn’t fun, but it also doesn’t get any cheaper. With the county expanding, he believes that the overhead to support the building would come from the county’s increased tax base and the new homes which are coming to the county.
“I do know that the citizens are concerned with the cost and the overhead, but we’re going to have to do something,” Young said. “We could probably get by for a year or two, and work on immediate needs, but the ARPA money isn’t always going to be here to use.”
Young stated also that he believes what the county should do is begin to look at the money and begin addressing the needs of the other departments. He mentioned looking over the costs these departments have, and then re-evaluating what is left over in ARPA money.
Following the commissioners’ comments, the discussion turned to identifying the court clerk’s specific needs. The commissioner’s learned from two clerks, Court Supervisor Jill McElligot and Deputy Court Clerk Nikki Sharp, that they are in need of counter space that is accessible to the public for them to collect fines, as well as sufficient space to communicate openly with the other clerks, since there is always need for them to communicate. They also notified the commissioners that with COVID restrictions loosening up, they are expecting their in-person traffic to increase.
Squires discussed with the commissioners some of the options that were previously investigated to give the clerks the space they require, one of which included repurposing a courtroom. According to County Clerk Colleen Poole, in the event of gaining a new judge, the county would be in need of that courtroom. It was agreed that repurposing and remodeling would be inconvenient and not cost effective.
“The process was to identify those gaps,” Squires said. “Regardless of how we spend the ARPA money, and the uses are broad and wide ranging — there are so many things we can do with it. Instead of tossing coins at different issues, we are actually trying to solve existing problems and plan better for our future.”
Clark mentioned that even constructing the building would be about two years in the future, even if they moved forward on the project that day, and he would rather focus on finding a solution for the clerk’s lack of space much quicker.
Another concern, brought up by McElligot was the timeframe on the ARPA money. Squires reiterated that the money has to be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. If it is not all spent by then, the money will need to be returned to the Federal Government. According to Squires, she is also required to file quarterly reports on the plans and expenditure of the funds.
“We don’t want to lose the money,” Young said. “if we lose that money, it goes to somebody else and we will still need to pay for it.”
Hancock expressed that there are many things to take into consideration and that the commissioners would not be able to reach a decision at the meeting. The commissioners requested additional time to consider the items discussed and continue to evaluate possible solutions for the court clerks, as well as on deciding whether or not to move forward with the building.
“I really have a hard time obligating the county,” Clark said, “even though we have ARPA funds, for another four or five million dollars when we still have space, and we just built this building.”
Hancock mentioned that the current county facilities should be completely paid off in September of this year.
Following comments made by various Facilities Planning members, urging the commissioners to move forward on a decision regarding the project, Hancock stated that the next step in the process may be to hold a public comment session to gain input from the citizens. Squires requested to reconvene in another two weeks, but no date was set for a public comment session.