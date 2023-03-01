After several months, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the Planning and Zoning commission were once again presented with updates to the land-use table, specifically to change some uses from requiring Conditional Use permits, Administrative Use permits, or to be simply permitted.
Following the public hearing the PZC chose to table the decision on the Land Use table and instead scheduled a workshop meeting to discuss it on Feb. 16.
At the hearing, Ollerton presented the PZC with several updates to the Land use table regarding home businesses, duplexes, manufactured homes and short-term rentals and several more.
The proposal also included the addition of items to the table including accessory dwelling units and Recreational Vehicles as dwellings among several others..
“We had talked about creating an ordinance, and actually did create an ordinance for short-term rentals and took that the board,” Ollerton stated, referring to the short-term rental ordinance presented to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 21, which was tabled and sent back.
At the time, several members of the community appeared before the board to state their opposition to the proposed changes to ordinance regarding vacation rentals. Several, according to Ollerton, asked if it was even necessary to permit short-term rentals in Jefferson County at all.
At the Feb. 2 public hearing, Ollerton explained to the commission and the gathered public that as the county ordinance currently stands, short-term rentals are only permitted in agricultural and residential zones through conditional use.
The thought at the time, Ollerton stated, was to change the conditional use permitting to an administrative use, instead. This would be a $150 permit which would require a staff review of the property.
Ollerton further stated he had received various calls from the public, wondering if there were even enough short-term or vacation rentals in the county to warrant even an administrative use permit. The suggestion through the phone calls and meetings with the county, was to just change the proposal to a permitted use county-wide.
This, he said, would be up to the PZC to decide on. Ollerton stated part of this recommendation came from looking at the demand for short-term rentals the lack of complaints regarding them. So, according to Ollerton, it doesn’t appear there is a problem created by them that needs to be addressed by regulation.
The PZC discussed the benefits and drawbacks to allowing short-term rentals to remain operable without permitting. One such drawback was the potential for rentals to get “out of hand,” by renting out house and an RV on the same property, simultaneously.
Having a conditional or an administrative use permit serves a purpose, according to PZC Chairman Warren Albertson, such as maintaining regulation of short-term rental situations.
The biggest issue with short-term rentals, Ollerton stated the ordinance doesn’t allow adding structures to their property for the purpose of renting, and although situations such as this can happen, they should be dealt with separately.
No one signed up to speak in favor or neutrally about this proposed change to the zoning ordinance Land Use Table.
Jill Cameron, co-host of a short-term rental property in Jefferson County, stated she believed removing short-term rentals from the land-use table was an excellent idea.
According to Cameron, there are only 30 short-term rentals in Jefferson County, as of 2021. Permitting only 30 rentals, she stated, shouldn’t be important, and stated she sees it as government overreach.
“This is a gateway. This isn’t a huge vacation place where people want to come hangout here,” she said. “People come, they sleep in the Airbnb and then they’re off to Yellowstone Park or off to Jackson.”
Cameron also pointed out that permits aren’t providing any service, and therefore doesn’t see a purpose to them, calling them a waste of time, waste of energy and a waste of money.
There haven’t been any problems with Airbnbs in this county, she stated, asking be shown proof to the contrary.
Speaking on the topic of recreational vehicles, Cameron stated the county had no business to tell people they couldn’t live in their RVs, as there are plenty of people who do live in RVs.
“People spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their RVs. They are nicer than a lot of homes. The audacity of this being not permitted,” she stated. “People have property rights.”
She referred to this as a huge overreach for the county to tell residents they could not use their RV on their own property. RV’s listed on Airbnb, she explained, are often not stationed at the owner’s property but often towed to Yellowstone, Heise Hot Springs or Jackson. She stated RVs needed to be taken off of the Land Use table, along with short-term rentals.
Other speakers agreed with Cameron stating short-term rentals need to be completely removed from the Land Use table, such as Shannon Kinghorn who read to the PZC the state statute on limitations and regulations for short-term rentals.
“We don’t need anything else in our Land Use table,” Kinghorn stated, “We aren’t regulating long-term rentals, so why are we putting short-term rentals in there?”
Jim Newton, a Jefferson County resident stated the over-reach is “unbelievable.” He stated there is nothing in the ordinance to support a change from conditional to administrative use and reiterate County Commissioner Scott Hancock’s alleged belief that the short-term rentals should not be in the land use table.
PZ Commissioner Michael Clark stated the PZC’s intention was never to overreach but that there are potential issues with short-term rentals which should be discussed. Commissioner Dina Sallak-Winds then asked if there is reason to enforce something if the citizens of the county have shown not to have an issue with it.
The topic was further discussed on Feb. 16 during a work meeting. According to Ollerton in an email following the work meeting, the Land Use table amendment is not yet scheduled for another public hearing and Planning and Zoning expects to continue meeting about it.
As it stands, Ollerton further stated, the PZC may be leaning toward requiring a one-time administrative permit for short-term rentals as a way for the county to keep track of them and ensure sufficient parking and structural safety.
“I am considering holding a public meeting to discuss this and see if we can come to an agreement on what to take to the planning commission,” Ollerton stated in the email.
As for Permanent RVs, Ollerton stated the same questions of septic and additional space always arise. The question the PZC currently faces in whether the county should require a permit to allow dwelling in an RV. Currently, he stated, Living in an RV for any amount of time is not allowed in County Ordinances.
