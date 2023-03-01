After several months, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the Planning and Zoning commission were once again presented with updates to the land-use table, specifically to change some uses from requiring Conditional Use permits, Administrative Use permits, or to be simply permitted.

Following the public hearing the PZC chose to table the decision on the Land Use table and instead scheduled a workshop meeting to discuss it on Feb. 16.


