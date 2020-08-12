Commissioners voted Aug. 3 to place six bills from the city of Ririe on the 2020 Tax Rolls.
According to Treasurer Kristine Lund, delinquent bills have been placed on the tax rolls in the past, and told commissioners it’s been effective. A bill or person is described as delinquent when payments have fallen behind and statue allows for the placement of the bills on the tax rolls to encourage payment.
“In the city of Ririe’s situation, when there’s a property that has overgrown weeds, and it’s usually an unoccupied property, the city has to take care of mowing that,” Lund said. “They’ll then send an invoice and when it get’s ignored, they come to me and ask to place the fees on the tax roll.”
Lund stated that all six bills from Ririe placed on the tax rolls are for mowing. When a property is three years delinquent, then the county can move forward with a tax deed hearing and the property can go up for sale.
“We usually try everything we can before doing a tax deed hearing,” Lund said. “The county is really only interested in getting the taxes or fees paid. People work hard for their land and it’s sad when they fall on hard times, so that’s the last scenario we want.”
Ririe City Clerk Belinda Jorgensen stated the city has implemented this process for approximately 10 years and stated that the city will take several steps before placing delinquent bills onto the property tax.
“We’ll send a letter to do the mowing and if it doesn’t get done, the city will go out and take care of it because when it gets so long with all the houses so close together, it can really become a fire hazard,” Jorgensen said. “If the property owner pays it before a certain deadline, then it can come off the property tax bill.”
For those with questions on delinquent bills, contact the Jefferson County Treasurers office at 208-745-9219.