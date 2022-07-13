The Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles will be increasing their administrative fees from $6 to $8, following a public hearing held on July 5. The increase comes as the DMV prepares to lose revenue from approximately 12,000 transactions, according to County Assessor Jessica Roach.
At a Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on June 13, Roach presented a report from the Idaho Transportation Department to the commissioners. This report estimated DMV’s in the state will lose revenue generated from online and mail-in renewals in the year 2023.
“I think we’ve talked about this and the Assessor’s Office administration fees are supposed to be self-supported, said County Commissioner Shayne Young, following the public comment portion of the hearing on July 5. “We were running a deficit there and so I think these fee increases are warranted.”
County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed his agreement, stating the fees are intended to cover the costs of the department and simultaneously expressed his support of the change.
Roach stated in June that the increase in administrative fees would help the DMV make up for the lost revenue while avoiding an additional property tax for county residents.
At the time, Roach calculated the difference of the DMV’s revenue and expenditure, factoring in the loss of the estimated 12,000 transactions in the next year. She stated that an administrative fee of $7.80 would sufficiently sustain the department without the necessity of an additional tax.
The estimated amount of lost revenue from the 12,000 transactions would be, conservatively, $42,000, she said. According to Roach, the state of Idaho’s goal is to eliminate fees associated with online and mail-in transactions by the year 2024. She stated the DMV may also lose revenue from titles and postage in the future.
As reported in the June 22, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, Bonneville and Madison Counties have also looked into raising their administrative fees, though at the time, Roach stated she did not know what their fee amount would be. She stated Ada County had prepared to raise their administrative fee to $9.80.
Roach also stated in June that ITD and the Assessor’s Association were collaborating to bring other fee increases to the Idaho Legislation, to mitigate the effects of their estimated lost revenue and to help reduce the need add more property taxes on the citizens. However, she stated, updates on these projects will be unavailable until March of 2023.
Jefferson County’s DMV administrative fees were last raised in July of 2021. At the time, fees were $3, and were increased to $6. Roach stated at the June 13 commissioner’s meeting the reason for last year’s increase was because administrative fees had not been increased for around 25 years.
Roach and the commissioners did not hear any comments from the public concerning the fee increase at the July 5 public hearing, either for or against the increase.
After the commissioners approved it, Roach informed them that the new fee prices would need to be sent to and established by ITD before the fees become effective.